New Research Shows American Public, Investors, and Corporate Leaders Disagree on How AI-Driven Gains Should Be Spent

New York, NY, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 63% of the American public and 67% of institutional investors and analysts believe AI-driven profit gains should be reinvested in workers. Corporate leaders instead prioritize reinvesting in R&D (72%) and delivering returns to shareholders (54%).

“Our research suggests some sizeable gaps exist between how corporate leaders think about AI deployment and what the public and investors would like to see,” said Just Capital CEO Martin Whittaker. “The public understands the economic upside AI helps to create – but they need convincing that they stand to benefit from the gains. Companies that are able to do that will be rewarded with greater trust and a stronger overall license to operate. As the impacts of the AI transition continue to take shape, this will be extremely valuable.”

The American public believes AI will have a positive effect on economic growth.

Public optimism on economic growth climbed 12 points (47% Fall 2025 to 59% Summer 2026).

Concerns persist about large-scale job loss.

The share of corporate leaders expecting large-scale job losses within the next 2–3 years nearly doubled, from 13% in Spring 2026 to 22% in Summer 2026. The public remains equally concerned about large-scale job loss and fewer entry-level positions.

Corporate leaders may be showing signs of addressing these concerns.

The share of corporate leaders willing to dedicate more than 5% of AI investment to support displaced workers has more than doubled in the past six months (9% in Fall 2025 to 17% in Summer 2026).

The analysis above comes from the third wave of Just Capital’s unique quarterly survey of the American public, investors, and corporate leaders, which is designed to offer executives insight from key stakeholders as they aim to build trust, manage risk, and unlock AI’s upside potential. By measuring how perceptions and priorities shift across these groups over time, Just Capital aims to help business leaders make fully informed decisions as the AI landscape evolves. The inaugural wave was conducted in Fall 2025, and the spring wave was released in April 2026.

About Just Capital

Just Capital is the foremost independent organization advancing responsible business leadership. We translate insights from public polling, performance data, and financial analysis into actionable intelligence leaders can use to drive long-term business success and shared prosperity for people across America. Our flagship product Just Intelligence is designed to offer a comprehensive view of public expectations, stakeholder performance, and sector realities in order to drive responsible decision-making. When companies make better decisions, they can create lasting value for shareholders, contribute to stronger communities, and help drive broader economic and societal progress. For more information, visit justcapital.com .

For media inquiries, please contact:

Evangeline DiMichele: edimichele@justcapital.com

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