Anytime AI and SmartAdvocate Deliver a Unified AI-Powered Case Management Experience

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anytime AI, the #1 choice for complex litigation, today announced the completion of its full integration with SmartAdvocate. AI-generated medical chronologies and case notes now sync automatically from Anytime AI into the corresponding SmartAdvocate matter record, no manual export, no file transfer, no duplicate entry.

Built Beyond Volume. Built for Depth. Built for Verdicts. As an Agentic AI platform , Anytime AI transforms how plaintiff firms handle medical records, discovery, drafting, and legal research, turning complex case material into strategic, court-ready work products. This integration brings that capability directly into SmartAdvocate, the case management system where many plaintiff firms run their day-to-day operations.

“SmartAdvocate is where many plaintiff firms manage their cases every day. This integration means the work product produced by our platform ends up there automatically, attorneys stay in the workflow they already know.”

— Teddy Wu, Co-Founder & CEO, Anytime AI

What’s New for SmartAdvocate Users

Medical Chronology Sync — MedChron chronologies generated in Anytime AI are pushed to the SmartAdvocate matter automatically upon completion, organized within the firm’s existing case structure.

chronologies generated in Anytime AI are pushed to the SmartAdvocate matter automatically upon completion, organized within the firm’s existing case structure. Case Note Sync — Case notes, summaries, and analysis are written back to SmartAdvocate in real time, accessible to all attorneys on the matter.

Case notes, summaries, and analysis are written back to SmartAdvocate in real time, accessible to all attorneys on the matter. No Duplicate Entry — Attorneys work in Anytime AI; SmartAdvocate updates in the background. No secondary upload or copy-paste step required.

Attorneys work in Anytime AI; SmartAdvocate updates in the background. No secondary upload or copy-paste step required. Compatible Out of the Box — The integration works within existing SmartAdvocate naming conventions and case structures. No reconfiguration needed.

What Clients Can Expect

For firms already using both platforms, activation is available now through Anytime AI account settings. Once connected, every MedChron chronology and session note generated in Anytime AI flows directly into the SmartAdvocate matter from day one.

Attorneys working across nursing home neglect, medical malpractice, personal injury, and TBI matters will see the most immediate impact. Legal AI handles the records analysis, case summaries, and work product generation, and with this integration, everything lands in SmartAdvocate as soon as it is produced. Firms can increase case capacity and reduce manual effort without changing how they manage cases.

“The goal was straightforward: make sure the AI output lives where the firm actually manages its cases, so attorneys spend time on strategy, not file management.”

— John Blake, Co-Founder & VP of Revenue, Anytime AI

About Anytime AI

Anytime AI is the #1 choice for complex litigation. Built Beyond Volume. Built for Depth. Built for Verdicts. As an Agentic AI platform for plaintiff firms, it transforms medical records, discovery, drafting, and legal research into strategic, court-ready work. Secure and HIPAA-compliant, it streamlines the entire workflow from intake to settlement, helping firms increase case capacity, reduce manual effort, and drive stronger, faster outcomes with precision and control. To learn more, visit www.anytimeai.ai.

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