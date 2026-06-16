Registration for Command Alkon’s Elevate 2026 + TRAININGdays Now Open

HILLIARD, Ohio, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon the leading software and solutions provider for the heavy building materials industry, is excited to announce that registration is now open for Elevate 2026 + TRAININGdays, taking place November 16–19, 2026, in San Diego, California.

Bringing together leaders across concrete, aggregates, and asphalt, Elevate is the premier event focused on technology, innovation, and trends shaping the heavy building materials industry. The event offers a unique opportunity for customers, partners, and innovators to explore emerging technologies, share best practices, and collaborate on the challenges and opportunities shaping the industry.

As Command Alkon celebrates 50 years of innovation in 2026, Elevate will serve as a special opportunity to reflect on the company's legacy of advancing technology for the heavy building materials industry while looking ahead to the next generation of digital transformation. From pioneering industry-specific software solutions to delivering connected cloud technologies that power modern operations, Command Alkon continues to help producers, suppliers, and contractors build stronger businesses and communities around the world.

Attendees can look forward to an immersive experience that combines hands-on learning, unfiltered customer insights, connected operations strategies, and meaningful networking opportunities. Through practical training sessions, real-world success stories, technology innovation showcases, and purposeful peer engagement, Elevate empowers industry professionals with the knowledge, connections, and tools needed to drive operational excellence and future growth.

"This year's Elevate is especially meaningful as we mark a milestone of 50 years serving the industry," said Lori Allen, VP of Marketing at Command Alkon. "For five decades, we've partnered with the industry to solve complex operational challenges through technology. As we look toward the future, Elevate provides an opportunity to honor that legacy while recognizing the leadership and technology that will foster a new era of operations for the industry."

TRAININGdays, held November 16–17, will provide focused, hands-on learning experiences designed to deepen product expertise and help users maximize operational performance. Led by Command Alkon experts, these interactive sessions will give attendees practical skills and actionable insights they can immediately apply within their organizations. Attendees will also have the opportunity to earn industry-recognized certifications in COMMANDbatch, TrackIt, and Dispatch, demonstrating their proficiency with key Command Alkon solutions and reinforcing their commitment to operational excellence.

The Elevate Conference, taking place November 17–19, will feature the “Leaders Build Tomorrow” Keynote Address, 50+ breakout sessions, a Technology & Partner Pavilion, and an array of networking opportunities for system users and industry leaders. Attendees will walk away with valuable insights into industry trends, connected operations, automation, artificial intelligence, cloud technologies, and the strategies driving measurable business outcomes.

The conference will also celebrate excellence across the industry through the Elevate Best of the Year Awards, recognizing individuals and organizations that are advancing operational excellence, innovation, and leadership within the heavy building materials sector.

Registration for Elevate 2026 + TRAININGdays is now open. To secure your spot and learn more about the event, visit the Elevate + TRAININGdays website.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

Command Alkon is the global leader in software, and platform technology for the heavy building materials industry. Through Command Cloud, the company connects raw materials, production, dispatch, logistics, and financials in a single platform purpose-built for ready mix, asphalt, aggregate producers. With 50 years of industry expertise and a presence in more than 80 countries, Command Alkon powers mission-critical operations for thousands of producers worldwide, delivering real-time visibility, operational precision, and data-driven insights across the entire materials value chain.

Karli Langner

Command Alkon

(205) 879-3282 x 3968

klangner@commandalkon.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/53136102-03e4-49c2-8644-4212413082cf