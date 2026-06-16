New Survey: Healthcare Leaders See AI's Promise, But Only 14% Have Fully Integrated It into Decision-Making

BOSTON, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcadia®, the most trusted healthcare platform for outcomes, today released findings from a survey of healthcare leaders that reveal a growing gap between belief in artificial intelligence and the ability to put it into practice. While 52% of respondents say AI can fundamentally transform healthcare when applied correctly, most organizations have not yet fully embedded AI insights into everyday workflows. More than half (53%) of surveyed healthcare leaders report AI insights are only partially embedded into decision-making processes, and just 14% say those insights are fully integrated at key decision points.

“Healthcare leaders are increasingly aligned on AI's potential to improve care and drive measurable value, but many organizations are still working to operationalize those capabilities,” said Michael Meucci, President and CEO of Arcadia. “The next wave of AI value won't come from better models. It will come from better execution. Organizations that can successfully embed AI insights into everyday decisions and workflows will be best positioned to realize meaningful clinical, operational, and financial impact.”

Key Trends

The survey findings point to three trends shaping the next phase of healthcare AI adoption:

Healthcare leaders take a pragmatic view of AI adoption.

While perspectives differ on how AI should be applied, few respondents question its value. 21% say AI is most valuable in specific scenarios, while another 21% believe it delivers the greatest value when paired with strong human oversight. Just 6% view the technology as overhyped and introducing more risk than value. The findings suggest healthcare leaders are increasingly focused on responsible implementation rather than debating whether AI belongs in healthcare. Successful AI adoption depends on more than workflow integration.

While embedding AI insights into day-to-day decision-making was the most commonly cited challenge to scaling AI responsibly (31%), respondents also pointed to educating leaders and teams (27%), strengthening data foundations (22%), and measuring impact (20%) as critical needs. The findings suggest organizations increasingly recognize that successful AI adoption depends on people, processes, and trusted data, not technology alone. The next phase of AI adoption is defined by measurable business outcomes.

Respondents identified measurable cost savings (33%), reduced workforce turnover (27%), and improved financial forecasting (21%) among the most important outcomes they expect AI to deliver. The findings suggest healthcare leaders are increasingly focused on translating AI investments into tangible operational and financial value. As organizations continue to refine and scale AI initiatives, success will increasingly be measured not by adoption alone, but by the ability to improve performance and deliver meaningful business results.

The survey, informed by responses from 281 healthcare leaders representing provider, payer, and healthcare services organizations collected in March 2026 at HIMSS26, suggests healthcare is entering a new phase of AI adoption—one defined less by belief in the technology and more by how organizations put it into practice.

“As healthcare leaders move beyond experimentation, success will increasingly depend on their ability to embed AI into decisions and workflows that improve care, reduce costs, and deliver measurable outcomes,” Meucci concluded.

To explore additional insights and practical guidance for moving beyond AI pilots and achieving measurable outcomes at scale, download Arcadia’s eBook, The Art of AI: Blending Innovation with Know-How in Healthcare.

About Arcadia

Arcadia® is the most trusted healthcare platform for outcomes, connecting and transforming complex healthcare data into trusted intelligence. Arcadia helps organizations act with clarity through analytics and responsible AI to achieve clinical, operational, and financial outcomes. Built on a comprehensive data foundation spanning tens of millions of patient lives, Arcadia supports hundreds of organizations, including Aetna, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, Ochsner Health, WakeMed Key Community Care, Merck, and the California Department of Health Care Services. Learn more at arcadia.io.

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