First Steps Developmental Services Expands School Partnership Program to Support Massachusetts Students and Educators

WOBURN, Mass., June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schools across Massachusetts continue to seek qualified behavioral support resources to help meet the needs of students with autism, Down syndrome, and other developmental challenges. First Steps Developmental Services is expanding its School Partnership Program to provide Behavior Technician support, BCBA consultation, and school-based behavioral services designed to help schools maintain consistent support for students while strengthening collaboration between educators, families, and service providers.





Access to qualified behavioral professionals can help schools maintain established learning routines, behavioral goals, and educational support plans while reducing disruptions that may occur during staffing shortages, extended absences, family leave, medical leave, or other personnel challenges.

Through the School Partnership Program , First Steps Developmental Services works with Massachusetts schools seeking additional behavioral support resources for students and educational teams. Services may include direct Behavior Technician support , behavioral consultation, collaboration with school staff, and BCBA guidance to assist with behavioral programming and student support needs.

Behavior Technician support may also help schools maintain continuity of services when staffing gaps occur. By providing additional behavioral resources during prolonged absences or vacancies, schools can continue supporting students who benefit from consistent behavioral programming and structured learning environments.

The School Partnership Program complements the organization's broader mission of supporting children and families through evidence-based behavioral services. First Steps Developmental Services also operates an ABA therapy center in Woburn, MA serving children ages 6 and under and provides ABA therapy , early intervention support, autism services, adaptive skills training, and family-centered behavioral programs.

Children receiving ABA therapy often benefit from consistency across home, clinic, and educational settings. Collaboration between families, behavioral professionals, and school teams can help support communication, social, behavioral, and adaptive skill development while promoting continuity of care as children grow and transition into school environments.

Families seeking services for young children can learn more about the organization's ABA therapy center in Woburn, MA, while educators and school administrators can explore behavioral support resources available through the School Partnership Program.

“Schools and families share a common goal of helping children receive the support they need to learn, communicate, and participate successfully in their educational environment,” said Jarrod Scalzo of First Steps Developmental Services. “Our School Partnership Program is designed to help schools access qualified behavioral resources while supporting collaboration between educators, families, and behavioral professionals. We are excited to expand opportunities for Massachusetts schools to participate in the program.”

The organization serves schools throughout Massachusetts and welcomes conversations with public schools, charter schools, special education programs, and educational teams seeking additional behavioral support resources.

Educators and school administrators interested in learning more about the School Partnership Program, Behavior Technician support, BCBA consultation, and other behavioral services are encouraged to contact First Steps Developmental Services to discuss partnership opportunities.

ABOUT FIRST STEPS DEVELOPMENTAL SERVICES

First Steps Developmental Services is a Massachusetts-based provider of behavioral and developmental services for children and families. The organization provides ABA therapy, early intervention support, autism services, adaptive skills training, caregiver collaboration, and school partnership services. Through clinic-based and community-focused programs, First Steps Developmental Services supports children with autism, Down syndrome, and other developmental challenges while working collaboratively with families, educators, and care teams.

To learn more about the organization, visit About First Steps Developmental Services or contact the team directly to discuss services available for children, families, schools, and community partners.

CONTACT:

First Steps Developmental Services

(781) 460-9756

firststepsds.com

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