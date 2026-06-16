Duffy & Duffy, PLLC, Secures $1.225 Million Verdict for Long Island Man After Delayed Colon Cancer Diagnosis Led to Permanent Injuries

UNIONDALE, N.Y., June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Long Island man who now walks with a cane because of permanent nerve damage caused by chemotherapy has been awarded $400k for past pain and suffering as well as $825k for future pain and suffering with a total of a $1.225 million verdict after a delayed colon cancer diagnosis allowed the disease to progress to Stage 4 metastatic cancer.

The verdict was secured by Duffy & Duffy, PLLC , which argued that the plaintiff’s primary care providers failed to counsel him about recommended colon cancer screening or refer him to a gastroenterologist despite chronic complaints of constipation and known risk factors for colorectal cancer.

By the time the cancer was discovered in 2018, the now-74-year-old plaintiff had been diagnosed with Stage 4 metastatic colon cancer.

Treatment required both chemotherapy and surgical removal of part of his colon. While the treatment helped address the cancer, the chemotherapy left him with permanent peripheral neuropathy in his hands and feet. The condition causes chronic pain, affects his balance and mobility, requires him to use a cane, and regularly disrupts his sleep.

According to evidence presented during the case, a referral for appropriate screening in 2016 or 2017 likely would have resulted in the cancer being detected at Stage 1 or Stage 2, when surgery alone could have been sufficient treatment.

“This case was never just about a missed test,” said Michael E. Duffy , Managing Partner of Duffy & Duffy. “It was about a missed opportunity to diagnose a highly treatable cancer before it became life-altering. Earlier detection could have changed the course of our client’s life.”

The firm argued that while the plaintiff survived his cancer, he continues to live every day with the consequences of a diagnosis that came too late.

“People often hear the phrase ‘early detection saves lives,’ but this case shows that it can also preserve quality of life,” Duffy said. “Had this cancer been found sooner, our client likely could have avoided the chemotherapy that left him with permanent injuries.”

Colon cancer remains one of the most preventable and treatable forms of cancer when detected early. Routine screenings, including colonoscopies, can identify precancerous growths and early-stage cancers before they progress into advanced disease.

The case serves as a reminder of the critical role primary care physicians play in discussing recommended screenings and ensuring patients receive appropriate specialist referrals when risk factors are present.

Duffy & Duffy represents individuals and families throughout New York in complex medical malpractice cases involving delayed diagnosis, failure to screen, surgical errors, birth injuries, hospital negligence, and other forms of medical negligence.

About Duffy & Duffy, PLLC

Duffy & Duffy, PLLC, is one of New York’s leading medical malpractice law firms. For decades, the firm has represented victims of medical negligence across Long Island, New York City, Westchester County, and throughout New York State. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of its clients and is nationally recognized for its work in medical malpractice and birth injury litigation.

Media Contact:

Ammad Sheikh

Senior Vice President of Operations

Duffy & Duffy, PLLC

Phone: (516) 298-3153

Email: ammadsheikh@duffyduffylaw.com