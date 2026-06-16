Integer Technologies and Bedrock Ocean Partner to Deliver Mission-Ready Autonomous Undersea Solutions





COLUMBIA, S.C., June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integer Technologies (“Integer”), a leading provider of mission assurance and reliability software for maritime operations, today announced a partnership with Bedrock, a provider of ocean intelligence infrastructure. The companies will work together to deliver integrated undersea mission capabilities for the U.S. Navy, AUKUS, and special operations customers. The partnership combines Bedrock’s insights data with Integer’s DIGIT mission assurance platform to give operators a sharper, richer, and more complete picture of the undersea environment.

The agreement establishes a framework to combine Bedrock’s vertically integrated tech stack, including physical ocean acquisition, using autonomous underwater vehicles, near-real-time seabed data quality control, and customer delivery interfaces, with Integer’s DIGIT mission assurance platform, onboard vehicle state monitoring software, and decision-aid tools. The end-result for customers is not only enhanced capabilities but also streamlined procurement. Customers receive a robust, mission-ready, autonomous, undersea solution, eliminating the burden of buying and integrating a vehicle and software stack separately.

“Autonomous undersea missions require operator confidence before, during, and after the mission,” said Aaron Wagner, Chief Strategy Officer at Integer. “Bedrock brings rich ocean intelligence capabilities, while Integer brings the mission assurance software, autonomy tools, and decision aids that help operators understand system performance, mission risk, and operational conditions. Together, we can deliver an unmatched undersea capability to keep operators continuously informed of true states and conditions, supporting faster decision-making and more effective mission planning.”

Integer’s DIGIT Mission Assurance Platform fuses high-fidelity digital twins, environmental forecasting, vehicle state awareness and decision support to help operators assess, coordinate, and adapt mission plans at the tactical edge. Through the partnership, Bedrock’s intelligence infrastructure will work alongside Integer’s onboard vehicle state and health monitoring software to create an enhanced data and software pipeline for autonomous undersea missions.

“Bedrock’s adaptable technology is built to collect and deliver critical undersea intelligence in demanding global environments,” said Charles Chiau, Chief Technology Officer at Bedrock. “By partnering with Integer, we are expanding how that intelligence can support operators, mission planning, and real-time decision-making. This collaboration brings together the Bedrock technology stack, the data and the mission assurance layer so customers can move faster with greater confidence.”

Under the agreement, Integer and Bedrock will evaluate opportunities to connect Bedrock’s sensor data with Integer’s vehicle state monitoring and DIGIT mission assurance capabilities. The companies will also coordinate customer engagements, identify joint program opportunities, and develop go-to-market activities.

“Customers should not be left to solve the platform-to-software integration challenge on their own,” said Wagner. “This partnership gives Navy and SOF customers a coordinated team already aligned around the mission. Bedrock’s platform credibility, combined with Integer’s mission assurance software and customer relationships, create a strong foundation for the next generation of autonomous undersea operations.”

About Integer Technologies

Integer is an agile defense technology company that transforms raw data into decision advantage, protecting our country and ensuring a safer world. We partner with the brightest minds in industry and academia to create mission-focused solutions that refine complex information into actionable intelligence, empowering humans and autonomous systems to predict the probabilities in uncertain environments. Our digital engineering portfolio spans robotic and unmanned systems, sensors and perception, power and energy systems, advanced manufacturing, and cyber-physical systems.

Bedrock Ocean Exploration

Bedrock is the intelligence infrastructure powering the ocean economy. We unlock ocean insights at unprecedented speed.

Our modular architecture delivers entirely new intelligence capabilities for government and commercial partners. With our streamlined "fly-and-deploy" approach, missions can be mobilized from any vessel of opportunity in just 24 to 72 hours. Our automated intelligence pipeline provides comprehensive insights in hours, not weeks.

Bedrock was founded in 2020 in Richmond, California. For more information please visit www.bedrockocean.com.

Integer Media Contact:

Paul Frommelt

Vice President, Marketing & Communications

Paul.frommelt@integer-tech.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/122e9eb5-368c-41a4-bd92-74d5e00fa2bf

