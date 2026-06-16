Adherent Launches Agentic AI Platform for Product Compliance

CORK, Ireland, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compliance & Risks today announced its rebrand to Adherent, marking the company’s evolution from a trusted provider of regulatory intelligence into the creator of the agentic AI platform purpose-built for product compliance. The new identity reflects Adherent’s aim to help organizations maintain continuous compliance amid regulatory change while confidently pursuing growth in global markets.

In conjunction, Adherent announces the general availability of its new agentic AI product compliance platform, combining proprietary, expert-validated regulatory intelligence with purpose-built agents that automate product compliance operations.

To lead the next chapter, Adherent names two senior executives: Zack Cable as President and Brian Elmi as Chief Product Officer.

Product compliance at a crossroads

Regulatory change is accelerating across markets, product categories, materials, substances and claims but most compliance operations still rely on fragmented, manual workflows. Internal compliance teams spend too much time monitoring disconnected sources, reviewing irrelevant updates, interpreting dense legal language and coordinating remediation across the business.

Yet most generic AI solutions fall short. Product compliance is fundamentally an intelligence, trust and traceability challenge. Organizations need AI that understands how regulations, products, materials, markets and business processes intersect, while delivering auditable, defensible outcomes. Without this foundation and the enterprise workflows to operationalize it, generic AI creates compliance risk rather than a benefit.

Introducing AI-driven continuous compliance operations

Adherent addresses these challenges with an always-on compliance operations layer that helps global product companies ensure continuous compliance. Its agentic platform autonomously monitors global regulatory changes, assesses applicability to products and markets, identifies required compliance actions, surfaces operational and business risk, and coordinates workflows across teams. The result is faster, more scalable compliance operations with greater confidence in regulatory decision-making.

At the heart of Adherent's platform is Ari, an AI product compliance assistant. Acting as a digital member of the compliance team, Ari executes product compliance workflows, helping organizations automate routine compliance operations and focus human expertise on higher-value strategic decisions.

Unlike homegrown AI compliance tools, generic AI and legacy products, Adherent’s platform combines proprietary, purpose-built agents with a sophisticated mapping of the relationship between regulations, standards, products and markets, all of which is guided by nearly 25 years of trusted regulatory expertise and human-verified compliance intelligence.

This combination allows organizations to shift compliance from a reactive cost center into a proactive driver of growth, resilience and competitive advantage, in which compliance teams have more time for strategic, high-value work such as accelerating product launches and finding new growth markets.

“Today marks a defining moment for product compliance,” said Eric Farr, CTO of Adherent. “For the first time, organizations can combine trusted regulatory intelligence with purpose-built AI agents that operate at enterprise scale. We've designed Adherent to deliver not just automation, but explainable, auditable and trustworthy compliance outcomes."

Adherent strengthens leadership team

To support its next phase of growth, Adherent has appointed Zack Cable as President and Brian Elmi as Chief Product Officer.

Cable brings extensive experience leading and scaling high-growth enterprise software and AI companies. Most recently, as Chief Revenue Officer at Otter.ai, he drove the company past $100M ARR, accelerating global enterprise adoption and leading the commercial launch of AI Meeting Agents. Prior to Otter.ai, he held senior leadership roles at BrowserStack, DoorDash and Atlassian, driving the growth of category-leading technology businesses serving millions of users and 100,000+ organizations worldwide.

Elmi brings 20+ years’ experience building and scaling enterprise SaaS and AI-driven platforms across compliance, fintech and enterprise software companies. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President of Product Management and Design at Drata, where he helped scale the Agentic Trust Management platform from under 200 customers to 9,000+ and over $100M ARR in under four years. Earlier, he led product on TurboTax Live at Intuit, helping build one of the largest expert-assisted consumer software offerings in the U.S.

“The world has changed dramatically since Compliance & Risks was founded,” said Rahul Sachdev, CEO of Adherent. "Regulations are growing more complex, product lifecycles are moving faster and AI is reshaping how work gets done. We believe product compliance is entering a new era, one where intelligent systems can continuously monitor, assess and operationalize regulatory requirements at a scale that was previously impossible. Our new brand, our platform and the addition of exceptional leaders like Zack and Brian all reflect the same ambition: to redefine how product compliance is managed in a world of accelerating change.”

Upcoming live webinar

Adherent will host a live webinar on June 18, 2026, offering attendees an opportunity to see the platform in action and learn more about its capabilities.

About Adherent

Adherent is an agentic AI product compliance platform that allows teams to anticipate and respond to ever-growing, ever-changing regulatory requirements. Global product companies rely on Adherent to mitigate risk while capturing growth. Founded in 2002 and active in nearly every country, Adherent is trusted to manage compliance for billions of products across appliances, electronics, medical equipment, toys, cars, apparel, and more. Only Adherent’s AI leverages nearly 25 years of trusted regulatory insights and a proprietary dataset, shifting the focus of compliance from a cost center to a revenue driver. www.adherent.com