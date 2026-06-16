Patriot Mobile Donates Premium NASCAR Advertising Space to Warrior Rising to Empower Veteran Entrepreneurs

Long Pond, PA, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot Mobile, America’s only Christian conservative wireless provider, turned one of NASCAR’s most valuable advertising assets into a platform for America’s veterans this past weekend.

Patriot Mobile was the primary sponsor of Kaulig Racing driver Ty Dillon’s No. 10 entry for the Great American Getaway 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway on June 14. Patriot Mobile donated prominent branding space on the race car to Warrior Rising, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping U.S. military veterans become successful entrepreneurs.

The Warrior Rising logo appeared on the vehicle’s decklid—a highly visible and sought-after location on a NASCAR race car trunk that receives extensive national television and media exposure throughout race weekend.

“As part of Patriot Mobile’s ongoing commitment to supporting our nation’s military, veterans, and first responders, we were honored to share our platform with Warrior Rising,” said Glenn Story, Founder and CEO of Patriot Mobile. “The men and women who have served our country possess extraordinary leadership, resilience, and determination. Warrior Rising helps transform those qualities into successful businesses that create jobs, strengthen communities, and continue a legacy of service long after military careers end.”

NASCAR race car sponsorship space is among the most valuable advertising real estate in sports, with every section of a race car carefully allocated and monetized. By donating the decklid position, Patriot Mobile provided Warrior Rising with significant national visibility and introduced its mission to millions of racing fans across the country.

“Patriot Mobile has been an extraordinary partner and true champion for America’s veterans, and we’re honored to stand alongside them,” said Casey Maxted, President of Warrior Rising. “Warrior Rising equips veterans with the mentorship, training, and resources to build successful businesses. This opportunity shines a national spotlight on that mission and helps us reach more veterans across the country.”

No. 10 car driver Ty Dillon was excited about this partnership that represents an opportunity to honor those who have served.

“I’m proud to represent a sponsor that genuinely cares about our country, our military, and our veterans,” said Ty Dillon, driver of the No. 10 car. “The work Warrior Rising is doing changes lives by helping veterans build successful futures for themselves and their families. It was an honor to carry their mission on my Patriot Mobile car at Pocono and help share their story with race fans across America.”

The Great American Getaway 400 NASCAR Cup Series race was held Sunday, June 14, at Pocono Raceway and broadcast nationally.

About Patriot Mobile

Patriot Mobile is America’s only Christian conservative wireless provider, offering premium prioritized nationwide coverage on dependable 4G and 5G networks with exceptional U.S.-based customer support. Since 2013, Patriot Mobile has provided a values-driven alternative by supporting organizations that defend our God-given rights and freedoms. Learn more at patriotmobile.com or call 972-PATRIOT.

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