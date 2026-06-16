King Faisal Specialist Hospital Presents Robotic Surgery as a Model for Innovation-Driven Specialized Care at HLTH Europe 2026

AMSTERDAM, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSH) is highlighting its leadership in robotic surgery during its participation at HLTH Europe 2026, taking place from June 15 to 18 in Amsterdam, positioning surgical robotics as a practical model for how advanced technology can transform specialized care, improve patient outcomes, and expand the possibilities of minimally invasive treatment for highly complex cases.

KFSH’s robotic surgery program reflects an innovation approach built around clinical value rather than technology alone. By integrating advanced robotic platforms with specialized surgical expertise, multidisciplinary planning, simulation, training, and patient-centered care pathways, the hospital has moved robotic surgery from a technical capability into a scalable model for improving precision, safety, recovery, and overall patient experience.

This model has enabled KFSH to achieve several global milestones in complex robotic procedures. The hospital performed the world’s first fully robotic heart transplant, a breakthrough that demonstrated how minimally invasive techniques can be applied to one of the most complex procedures in medicine. It has also advanced robotic transplantation through fully robotic living-donor liver transplant procedures and a growing robotic liver surgery program.

KFSH has further expanded the boundaries of donor safety through the world’s first series of single-port robotic liver resections from living donors, performed through a single incision not exceeding 3.5 cm. The approach reduced surgical trauma while maintaining high safety standards, with six donors experiencing minimal blood loss, no complications, and discharge within two to three days.

The hospital’s progress in robotic surgery also reflects its broader commitment to health-system innovation. In 2024, KFSH performed 1,370 robotic surgeries, a 28% increase from the previous year, underscoring the institution’s ability to scale advanced surgical capabilities across specialties while maintaining focus on safety, efficiency, and clinical excellence.

Through its participation at HLTH Europe 2026, KFSH reinforces that the future of surgical innovation depends not only on adopting advanced technologies, but on embedding them into systems that improve outcomes, reduce recovery burden, support clinicians, and create new standards for specialized care. This approach aligns with the event’s focus on healthcare transformation and the role of leading providers in translating innovation into measurable impact.

King Faisal Specialist Hospital has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and 12th globally among the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centers for 2026 and recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East according to Brand Finance 2026. It has also been listed by Newsweek among the World’s Best Hospitals 2026, the World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and the World’s Best Specialized Hospitals 2026.

For more information:

mediacoverage@kfshrc.edu.sa