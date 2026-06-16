10 Seconds per Traveler: Regula and RADEX BСMS Win Award for Transforming Border Control Efficiency

RESTON, Va., June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regula, a global developer of forensic devices and identity verification solutions, together with RADEX BCMS, the border control management software provider, has received the High Security Printing™ Latin America Award 2026 in the Best New Process or Technology category. The award is given for the joint project to enhance identity verification at the Aruban Immigration Authority, which enabled reducing processing time from several minutes to 10 seconds per traveler.





Regula and RADEX BCMS recognized for transforming border checks in Aruba

The High Security Printing™ Latin America Awards recognize outstanding achievements in secure identity, authentication, and government security technologies across the region. The award highlights innovations that advance the security and integrity of government-issued credentials and border control processes.

Supporting faster identity checks at Aruba’s border

For tourism-driven destinations such as Aruba, border control is not only a security function but also a critical part of the traveler experience. Long queues at arrival can quickly create operational pressure, especially during peak travel periods.

Aruba addressed this challenge through its mandatory online Embarkation and Disembarkation (ED) Card program, which enables pre-screening of passengers before arrival. However, effective border control still requires reliable verification of travelers' identity documents at the point of entry.

RADEX BCMS provided the border control management system behind the Aruba deployment, including immigration workflows and traveler pre-enrollment capabilities.

As one of the major steps, RADEX BCMS integrated the Regula 7034M full-page document reader into the country's border management workflow. The device automatically captures and authenticates passports and other identity documents, verifying security features under multiple light sources as well as validating and cross-checking machine-readable zones, barcodes, and RFID chip data. This enables immigration officers to quickly identify forged, altered, or otherwise suspicious documents while maintaining a smooth passenger experience.

Reducing processing time while strengthening document control

The implementation of the Regula document readers has delivered measurable operational improvements. It helped increase border processing efficiency by up to 300%, bringing the full identity verification and document authentication process down to an average of 10 seconds per traveler.

The solution has also helped reduce congestion during peak travel periods and, in some high-traffic scenarios, demonstrated greater operational efficiency than fully automated eGate systems.

At the same time, the project significantly strengthens border security by improving the detection of fraudulent and altered identity documents before travelers are admitted into the country.

Commenting on the recognition, Arif Mamedov, CEO of Regula Forensics, Inc., says:

"Border authorities are often forced to balance two priorities that seem to compete with each other: stronger security and faster passenger processing. This project demonstrates that organizations do not have to choose between the two. By combining advanced document authentication with efficient border management workflows, Aruba has created a process that improves security while accelerating traveler throughput. We are proud to see this achievement recognized by the High Security Printing™ Latin America Awards and grateful to our partners at RADEX BCMS and the Aruban Immigration Authority for their trust and collaboration."

The full case study , including details on the Aruba deployment and operational results, is available on the Regula website.

About Regula

Regula is a global developer of forensic devices and identity verification solutions, trusted by over 2,000 organizations across government, law enforcement, security printing, border control, aviation, and banking worldwide. Regula’s hardware portfolio delivers forensic-grade document authentication — from frontline border checks to forensic laboratory examination. Regula’s IDV software covers end-to-end document verification, biometric authentication, and identity lifecycle management. Built on 34 years of forensics, fully proprietary technology, and an in-house forensic laboratory, Regula’s solutions are deployed at 80+ border control authorities and over 120 forensic laboratories worldwide, backed by the world’s largest template library of 16,000+ IDs from 254 countries and territories.

Learn more at www.regulaforensics.com .

About RADEX BCMS

RADEX BCMS develops state-of-the-art software for border control management, immigration platforms for pre-enrollment of travelers, Tourism Information Systems, and eGoverment solutions. Their main solution is a complete border control management system (BCMS) developed with the latest hardware and software for multi-biometric capture and search capabilities. The system is an application with an extensive array of modules that is developed as a turnkey solution to assist government agencies involved in law enforcement activities and protection of country borders.

Learn more at http://www.radexbcms.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1c5e57dd-550e-4674-8c46-71b5cbdc9f39