Vera Bradley Debuts at Nordstrom Stores Nationwide and Nordstrom.com

FORT WAYNE, Ind., June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Bradley , Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA), the iconic American bag and luggage lifestyle brand, is now available at Nordstrom, marking this the first-ever partnership with the leading fashion retailer. Customers may now shop a curated assortment of Vera Bradley handbags, travel styles, backpacks and accessories at all Nordstrom full-line locations across the country, as well as online at Nordstrom.com/brands/vera-bradley .

The assortment features a mix of new-release prints and relaunched customer favorites, including Melissa Ditsy Floral, across some of Vera Bradley's most beloved silhouettes. Customers can shop styles including the Original 100 Handbag, Hathaway Tote, Large Original Duffel, Large Bancroft Backpack, Lunch Bag, Cosmetic Bag, pouches, and charms to name a few.

"Nordstrom is one of the most respected names in retail, with a longstanding reputation for delivering exceptional customer experiences and introducing shoppers to sought-after brands," said Ian Bickley, Chief Executive Officer of Vera Bradley. "As we continue to evolve the Vera Bradley brand and expand our reach to new audiences, we see tremendous opportunity in partnering with retailers that align with our vision for growth. With strong momentum across the business and increasing engagement from Gen Z and millennial consumers, this launch represents an exciting step in introducing Vera Bradley to the Nordstrom customer and building long-term brand awareness."

The launch comes as Vera Bradley continues to build on recent product innovation, collaborations and category expansion efforts that have introduced the brand to a new generation of consumers. The curated Nordstrom assortment highlights styles designed for everyday life, travel, work and campus, reinforcing the brand's position as a lifestyle destination for customers seeking both function and personal expression.

The initial launch will run through the end of August, with both teams optimistic about expanding the partnership into future seasonal opportunities. For more information or to shop online, visit VeraBradley.com or Nordstrom.com , as well as follow along for updates on Instagram , TikTok and Facebook .

About Vera Bradley, Inc.

Vera Bradley, Inc. is a leading lifestyle company that offers a breadth of iconically casual, colorful, and thoughtfully designed pieces that support self-expression. With a devoted, emotionally connected, and multi-generational customer base, Vera Bradley is a brand that celebrates individuality through bold patterns, vibrant colors, and innovative designs.

Founded in 1982 by friends Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller and based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Vera Bradley is known for its distinctive handbags, luggage, travel accessories, fashion and home goods, and unique gifts. The brand’s deep-rooted commitment to community, connection, and charitable giving continues to inspire and resonate with customers around the world.