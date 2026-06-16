Spectrio Announces Major Enterprise Deployments with General Motors and Kalahari Resorts Ahead of InfoComm 2026

TAMPA, Fla., June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectrio, a leading provider of enterprise customer engagement technology, today announced a series of major new commercial agreements with General Motors and Kalahari Resorts. These deployments span the automotive, hospitality, and entertainment sectors, demonstrating accelerating market adoption of the company’s Intelligent Engagement Suite™ (IES) ahead of the InfoComm 2026 exposition in Las Vegas.

Executed in close collaboration with Spectrio's growing network of integration and channel partners, these recent partnerships underscore the company's ability to drive substantial, commercial-scale, high-volume project opportunities and long-term value across the channel ecosystem.

National and Global Scale Across Diverse Verticals

General Motors Showroom & Service Department Infrastructure: Spectrio and General Motors have partnered to provide specialized digital infrastructure for showrooms. Digital solutions will deploy across all new GM dealerships and existing locations undergoing showroom upgrades, establishing a standardized, high-impact visual framework for the modern automotive buying experience.

Spectrio and General Motors have partnered to provide specialized digital infrastructure for showrooms. Digital solutions will deploy across all new GM dealerships and existing locations undergoing showroom upgrades, establishing a standardized, high-impact visual framework for the modern automotive buying experience. Kalahari Resorts Experiential Ecosystem: Expanding its footprint in large-scale entertainment hospitality, Spectrio has secured a portfolio-wide contract with Kalahari Resorts. Spectrio will serve as the single accountable partner providing unified digital signage, interactive endpoints, and coordinated guest experiences across all Kalahari Resort locations in the United States.

Empowering Human Engagement

"At Spectrio, our driving force is a simple but powerful mission: to empower human engagement across both the physical and digital worlds," said Tamara Bebb, CEO of Spectrio. "The market has shifted away from isolated hardware products toward comprehensive solutions that truly elevate how a brand interacts with its customers. By aligning our core solutions with our new specialized service offerings and top-rated customer support, we provide businesses with a reliable framework for consistently connecting with their audiences. These milestone agreements with General Motors and Kalahari Resorts serve as clear proof points that our comprehensive, customer-first strategy is driving the industry forward."

By delivering visual infrastructure, custom content strategy, and location analytics through a single corporate agreement, Spectrio enables large-scale operators and their integration partners to deploy sophisticated configurations seamlessly, eliminating the operational decay typical of isolated deployments.

At InfoComm 2026 (Booth #N8363), Spectrio will showcase how the Intelligent Engagement Suite connects in-location endpoints directly to live operational data, allowing multi-location brands and channel partners to maintain absolute compliance while adapting to real-time market demands.

For more information regarding the Intelligent Engagement Suite and Spectrio's enterprise deployment models, visit www.spectrio.com .

About Spectrio

Spectrio is built on a mission to empower human engagement across the physical and digital world. Through its Intelligent Engagement Suite™, the company provides a unified enterprise architecture that integrates digital signage, commercial audio, workplace communications, and unified endpoint management into a secure, SOC2-compliant ecosystem. Powered by three specialized service pillars—Spectrio Studio (creative), Spectrio Academy (education), and Spectrio Care (proactive support)—Spectrio removes the operational risks of digital deployments, ensuring every customer touchpoint is active, measurable, and impactful.

Media Contact:

Diana Martinez

PR Lead

diana.m@intelligentrelations.com