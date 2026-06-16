Pilot Launches Meridian, The AI Platform That Fully Closes the Books for Accounting Firms

SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pilot today launched Meridian, the AI accounting platform that completes the month-end close from start to finish.

Built inside Pilot and used in production since 2017, Meridian applies operational knowledge gained from closing more than 187,000 months of books for over 8,000 businesses. Meridian handles the production work required to prepare the books, then returns complete, review-ready financials to the firm.

Accounting firms are under pressure from both sides of the market: demand from clients is rising while accounting talent remains constrained. For most firms, growth is still tied to headcount because the month-end close is labor-intensive, repetitive, and difficult to scale.

Meridian changes that equation. It fully closes the books end-to-end according to each firm’s accounting policies and each client’s specific processes. It onboards clients, closes historical books, handles edge cases, and produces a complete set of financial statements.

"Three out of four accounting firms are turning away clients they don’t have the capacity to serve," said Jessica McKellar, Founder and CEO of Pilot. "Accounting firms don’t need another tool that helps around the edges. They need a system that actually closes the books end-to-end and changes the unit economics of the work. We built Meridian inside Pilot to solve that problem for ourselves. We’ve used it to close our own clients' books for years, and now we’re making it available to other firms."

Instead of spending the month buried in close work, accountants spend their time reviewing completed work, exercising judgment where it matters, and delivering higher-value services to clients.

Key features:

End-to-end close execution in the general ledger : Meridian fully closes the books and writes completed output directly into the GL.

: Meridian fully closes the books and writes completed output directly into the GL. Firm-specific accounting policies and client-specific processes : Meridian executes the work according to how each firm operates.

: Meridian executes the work according to how each firm operates. Review-ready financials : accountants review completed books, instead of supervising task-by-task agent work.

: accountants review completed books, instead of supervising task-by-task agent work. Built-in close controls and audit trail : Meridian logs its decisions, validates every step in the process, and summarizes its work for easy review.

: Meridian logs its decisions, validates every step in the process, and summarizes its work for easy review. Production-proven at scale : Meridian was built inside Pilot and refined across over 8,000 businesses and more than 187,000 months of books.

: Meridian was built inside Pilot and refined across over 8,000 businesses and more than 187,000 months of books. Ledger-native deployment: Meridian has advanced support for QuickBooks Online today, and can also work with Xero and NetSuite, with additional ledgers coming soon.

About Meridian

Meridian is the AI platform for accounting firms that fully closes the books end-to-end and produces review-ready financials for accountants. Built inside Pilot and refined across 8,000 businesses and more than 187,000 months of books, Meridian helps firms scale capacity without scaling headcount. Meridian has advanced support for QuickBooks Online today and also supports additional ledgers such as Xero and NetSuite, with additional ledgers coming soon. Learn more at https://meridian.pilot.com .

About Pilot

Pilot is the company behind Meridian, and one of the largest accounting firms serving small businesses and startups in the United States. In addition to supporting several thousand clients every month, Pilot has built and operated the systems that power Meridian. Today, Pilot is making that same production-tested technology available to accounting firms. Learn more at https://pilot.com/meridian .

PR Contacts:

Maebellyne Ventura

VP, Marketing

media@pilot.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fd3e1362-20a1-4e7a-8cd4-60689aae2fbe