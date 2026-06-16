First Orion Named Arkansas Money & Politics 2026 Most Admired Company in Telecommunications

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark., June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Orion, a leader in branded communication solutions and Transparency in Communications™, has been named the 2026 Most Admired Company in Telecommunications by Arkansas Money & Politics (AMP). The recognition is awarded to only one company per industry in Arkansas and honors organizations that demonstrate excellence in leadership, innovation, financial performance, brand strength, talent, and community impact.

The recognition underscores First Orion’s role as an Arkansas-grown pioneer and leader in branded communications and call transparency, with technology used by leading enterprises and mobile operators globally to make voice calls and messages more secure, identifiable, and effective. As businesses continue to engage customers in an environment riddled by spam, scams, spoofing, and declining answer rates, First Orion helps restore confidence across two of the most important customer engagement channels: voice and messaging.

Known for inventing and advancing branded calling technology that enables businesses of all sizes to display their brand, logo, and reason for calling so consumers can make more informed decisions about the calls they answer. In addition to branded calling, First Orion also provides branded messaging, reputation monitoring, spoof protection, and risk detection solutions built to strengthen trust across the communications ecosystem.

“This recognition is an incredible honor for our entire team,” said Scott Hambuchen, CEO of First Orion. “Being named the Most Admired Telecommunications Company in Arkansas reflects the innovation, dedication, and customer focus that continues to drive our company forward. We are proud to build technology solutions in Arkansas that are making a global impact while also investing in our employees, our partners, and our community.”

Presented annually by AMP, the Most Admired Companies awards recognize one company per industry across the state for excellence in leadership, innovation, financial performance, brand strength, talent, and community impact.

Headquartered in North Little Rock, AR, First Orion has built a respected technology company with a growing international presence, earning a strong reputation both in the U.S. and abroad, while maintaining a deep commitment to community involvement, employee development, and advancing the state’s technology sector.

For more information about First Orion, visit firstorion.com.

About First Orion

First Orion is a global leader in branded communication solutions, helping businesses, carriers, and consumers create more trusted and transparent communication experiences. The company’s solutions empower organizations to deliver branded calls and messages that improve engagement, strengthen brand trust, and help combat fraud and spoofing. Headquartered in North Little Rock, Arkansas, First Orion serves leading enterprises and mobile operators around the world.

Media Contact:

media@firstorion.com