Breckenridge Distillery Celebrates America's 250th Anniversary with the Launch of Patriotic Reserve Bourbon Whiskey





BRECKENRIDGE, Colo., June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breckenridge Distillery, one of the most-awarded craft distilleries in the U.S. and part of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), introduces Patriotic Reserve Bourbon Whiskey, a limited-release blend of straight bourbons created to celebrate America’s spirit ahead of Independence Day and the nation’s 250th anniversary.

Made with grains sourced from America’s heartland and blended with pure Rocky Mountain water at the world’s highest distillery, Patriotic Reserve reflects the spirit of the nation it honors. It’s a fitting pour for Fourth of July celebrations or a meaningful gift for the veterans and active-duty service members who help protect America’s freedoms.1

Breckenridge Patriotic Reserve is an 86-proof blend of straight bourbon whiskeys with a high-rye mash bill, offering a bold yet balanced profile. Enjoy it neat, on the rocks, or in seasonal cocktails like the Uncle Sam’s Julep—crafted for moments of connection that celebrate freedom, community, and the American way of life.

“Patriotic Reserve pays tribute to the spirit that defines this country—resilience, independence, and shared pride,” said Bryan Nolt, Founder and CEO of Breckenridge Distillery. “As America approaches its 250th anniversary, we set out to create a whiskey that honors those values and brings people together to celebrate them—whether around the table on the Fourth of July or in quiet gratitude for those who serve.”

Patriotic Reserve Bourbon Whiskey is now available at national retailers and for home delivery where permitted. 750ml, $34.99-39.99 MSRP.

For more information about Breckenridge Distillery, visit www.breckenridgedistillery.com and click here to find retailers near you. Follow Breckenridge Distillery on Instagram @breckdistillery and become a fan at facebook.com/BreckDistillery . Age 21+. Always enjoy responsibly.

About Breckenridge Distillery

Founded in Colorado in 2008, Breckenridge Distillery is the “World’s Highest Distillery,” and is best known for its award-winning blended bourbon whiskey, a high-rye mash American-style whiskey. One of the most highly awarded distilleries in the U.S., the Breckenridge Distillery is proudly a 3x Icons of Whisky and 10x winner of Best American Blended winner at the World Whiskies Awards by Whisky Magazine and a 4x winner of Colorado Distillery of the Year by the New York International Spirits Competition. Most recently, Breckenridge Port Cask Finish was named World’s Best Finished Bourbon at the 2024 World Whiskies Awards, joining Breckenridge High Proof, named World’s Best Blended Whiskey and Breckenridge Gin, named World’s Best Compound Gin at the World Gin Awards by Gin Magazine. Breckenridge spirits have been awarded 6 Double Golds at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

The Breckenridge Distillery is more than award-winning spirits, offering an immersive guest experience. Named as one of the country’s Top Visitor Attractions by Whisky Magazine, guests can dine at their award-winning restaurant, enjoy show-stopping cocktails, learn about their highly awarded spirits with an in-depth tasting, and get an inside look at their active production facility. New to the distillery, guests have the opportunity to blend their own whiskey as they learn the inner workings of whiskey production.

Breckenridge Distillery is a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life.

To learn more about Breckenridge Distillery, visit www.breckenridgedistillery.com . Keep up with Breckenridge Distillery on Instagram by following @breckdistillery and become a fan at facebook.com/BreckDistillery.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements



Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

For further information, please contact

Media: news@tilray.com

Investors: investors@tilray.com

Breckenridge Distillery: jessie.unruh@breckenridgedistillery.com

1 This product is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or sponsored by the United States Armed Forces, the U.S. Department of Defense, or any government agency. References to those who serve are made solely as an expression of gratitude.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cfb69f96-e9ca-4f03-bf15-55f8f750bb07