Aptera Motors to Participate in the Northland Growth Conference

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptera Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: SEV), a solar mobility company advancing ultra-efficient transportation, today announced that the Company will participate in the Northland Growth Conference, taking place virtually on Tuesday, June 23, 2026.

The event will consist of virtual one-on-one and small group investor meetings, scheduled in 30-minute increments throughout the day. Chris Anthony, Co-CEO, and members of Aptera’s Finance team will be available for these meetings.

Investors interested in meeting with Aptera may contact Northland Capital Markets for availability and scheduling at gc@northlandcapitalmarkets.com.

Additional information regarding meeting schedules will be provided directly by Northland to participating investors.

About Aptera Motors Corp.

Aptera Motors Corp. (Nasdaq: SEV) is a solar mobility company driven by a mission to advance the future of efficient transportation. Its flagship vehicle is a paradigm-shifting solar electric vehicle that leverages breakthroughs in aerodynamics, material science, and solar technology to pursue new levels of efficiency. As a public benefit corporation, Aptera is committed to building a sustainable business that positively impacts its stakeholders and the environment. Aptera is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit www.aptera.us.

Media Contact:

media@aptera.us

Investor Relations:

Aptera Motors Corp.

ir@aptera.us