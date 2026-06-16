American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) CTO Dr. John Brandenburg Invited to Present Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ Technology at IEEE ICOPS 2026

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) (“American Fusion” or the “Company”), a company developing advanced fusion energy technologies, including its Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ platform, is pleased to announce that Dr. John Brandenburg, the Company’s Chief Technology Officer, has been invited by the IEEE Nuclear and Plasma Sciences Society (NPSS) to present American Fusion’s Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ technology at the International Conference on Plasma Science (ICOPS) 2026, scheduled to begin June 22, 2026.

Dr. Brandenburg’s presentation will provide conference participants with an overview of the Texatron™ platform, its development history, technical approach, compact architecture, and potential applications for distributed electrical power generation.

About ICOPS

The International Conference on Plasma Science (ICOPS) is one of the world’s leading conferences dedicated to plasma science and plasma-based technologies. The conference brings together scientists, engineers, researchers, professors, students, government laboratories, defense organizations, and private industry participants from around the globe to discuss advances in plasma physics, fusion energy, pulsed power systems, particle beams, space plasmas, industrial plasma applications, and related technologies. For decades, ICOPS has served as a principal forum for presenting emerging research and technological developments within the plasma science community.

About IEEE and NPSS

The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) is the world’s largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology and engineering. Within IEEE, the Nuclear and Plasma Sciences Society (NPSS) focuses on plasma science, fusion technologies, pulsed power systems, particle accelerators, radiation instrumentation, and related scientific disciplines. NPSS membership includes physicists, engineers, university researchers, national laboratory personnel, industry professionals, and students engaged in advancing plasma science and fusion-related technologies. As the sponsor of ICOPS, NPSS plays a significant role in fostering collaboration and technical exchange among researchers and organizations working at the forefront of plasma science and advanced energy systems.

A Milestone for American Fusion

American Fusion believes Dr. Brandenburg’s invitation to present the Texatron™ platform represents an important opportunity to share the Company’s technology with a highly qualified audience of scientists, engineers, researchers, government laboratories, defense organizations, and industry experts from around the world.

The Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ is being developed as a compact, scalable fusion energy platform designed to support distributed power generation applications. The Company believes the Texatron™ architecture may offer potential advantages in footprint, deployment flexibility, and scalability while supporting a broad range of future commercial applications.

“This is an exciting opportunity for American Fusion and for the Texatron™ program,” said Dr. John Brandenburg, Chief Technology Officer of American Fusion. “ICOPS brings together some of the brightest minds in plasma science and fusion research from around the world. I look forward to presenting our work, discussing our approach to aneutronic fusion, and sharing the progress our team has achieved over the past several years. We believe the Texatron™ represents an important step toward practical, compact fusion power systems.”

“Having Dr. Brandenburg invited to present the Texatron™ technology before such a distinguished scientific audience is an important milestone for our Company,” said Michael Smith, Chief Legal Officer of American Fusion. “The IEEE and NPSS communities represent some of the most respected professionals in plasma science, engineering, and advanced energy technologies. This conference provides an important forum to discuss our progress, technical approach, and future development plans with members of the broader scientific and engineering community.”

Advancing Toward Commercialization

American Fusion continues to advance development of its Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ platform and remains focused on completing development milestones, expanding its intellectual property portfolio, advancing regulatory initiatives, and preparing for future testing activities associated with its next-generation systems.

About American Fusion Inc.

American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) is an advanced energy platform company focused on the development and commercialization of next-generation fusion energy technologies. The Company is advancing the Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ aneutronic fusion platform, designed for modular, infrastructure-grade deployment across industrial, commercial, and grid-constrained applications.

The Company’s development strategy emphasizes system-level engineering, disciplined intellectual property protection, and scalable architectures intended to support long-term commercial operation, while maintaining a focus on capital discipline and transparent corporate governance.

For more information about American Fusion and its Texatron™ platform, please visit: americanfusionenergy.com

For an overview of American Fusion, please click here: American Fusion Overview

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions relating to technology development and commercialization, system integration and testing activities, patent filings, regulatory initiatives, financing activities, SEC registration and reporting matters, including the anticipated effectiveness of the Company’s Form 10 registration statement, quarterly review procedures, exchange uplisting initiatives, future business operations, and related matters.

Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks related to technology development, testing outcomes, intellectual property protection, regulatory approvals, financing availability, litigation matters, SEC reporting timelines, exchange requirements, market conditions, and other factors beyond the Company’s control.

This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

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