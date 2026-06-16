ChargeScape Inks Partnership with Rivian to Unlock EV Battery Flexibility

IRVINE, Calif. and AUSTIN, Texas, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American automotive and technology company Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) and ChargeScape, the vehicle-grid integration platform owned by a consortium of automakers, today announced a partnership to enroll Rivian’s high-capacity EV batteries into utility managed-charging programs.

Through this partnership, Rivian EV drivers will be able to opt into ChargeScape’s growing network of utility programs across North America, unlocking new ways to save on charging costs while supporting the grid. Rivian EVs already serve as a resource for the grid, but now they can seamlessly connect through partners like ChargeScape’s broad network of power utilities, to serve as even more powerful flexible grid assets to help balance peak grid demands.

Unlike other aggregators, ChargeScape operates as a shared, industry-owned automotive infrastructure platform, backed by BMW, Ford, Honda, and Nissan and utilized by Tesla, Stellantis and others. Rivian’s partnership with ChargeScape represents a shared belief in the importance of a simple, customer-friendly approach to grid-integrated electric vehicles that prioritizes scalability, interoperability, and direct OEM involvement.

Once integrated with ChargeScape’s platform, Rivian EVs can serve as even more powerful, and more flexible energy resources for a utility’s managed charging program. Rivian vehicles can support grid resiliency by offering up meaningful flexible capacity, all while enabling customers to maintain a seamless, in-app charging and enrollment experience.

“This is a significant step forward in aligning automakers around a common platform and charging standard,” said Joseph Vellone, CEO of ChargeScape. “Rivian’s partnership with ChargeScape will bring some of the largest batteries on the road onto an industry-owned, shared infrastructure. At a time of persistent inflation and high gas prices, we’re unlocking meaningful financial savings for EV drivers across America.”



"Through this collaboration with ChargeScape and other partners, Rivian’s software-enabled vehicles are a perfect, nimble partner to help balance the energy grid and enable drivers to get more value out of their vehicle,” said Andrew Peterman, Director of Advanced Energy Solutions at Rivian. “These solutions demonstrate how electric vehicles can help reduce electricity costs and support a more resilient energy grid for everyone, whether you own an EV or not."

As utilities across the United States face growing strain from data center demand, they are increasingly tapping into the flexible capacity offered by the almost 7 million EVs on American roads. By integrating Rivian’s award-winning vehicles into a platform that’s built by automakers and trusted by utilities, ChargeScape is further expanding its role at the center of a more dynamic and responsive energy ecosystem.

About ChargeScape:

ChargeScape is the automaker-backed vehicle-grid integration platform that officially connects OEMs with power utilities. The platform manages EV charging programs, reaching millions of households nationwide, offering both V1G managed charging and V2X capabilities across dozens of utility partners.

About Rivian:

Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) is an American automotive technology company that develops and manufactures category-defining electric vehicles as well as vertically integrated technologies and services. Through innovation across its electrical architecture, end-to-end software, autonomous driving platform, artificial intelligence and propulsion, the company creates vehicles that excel at work and play while accelerating the global transition to zero-emission transportation and energy. Rivian vehicles are manufactured in the United States and are sold directly to consumer and commercial customers. Whether taking families on new adventures or electrifying fleets at scale, Rivian vehicles all share a common goal – preserving the natural world for generations to come. Learn more about the company, products, and careers at www.rivian.com .

Media Contact:

FischTank PR

chargescape@fischtankpr.com

Rivian

media@rivian.com

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