Picard Medical and SynCardia to Present New In Vivo Emperor Total Artificial Heart Data and Patient Outcome Research at ASAIO 2026

TUCSON, Ariz., June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Picard Medical, Inc. (NYSE American: PMI) (“Picard Medical” or the “Company”), parent company of SynCardia Systems, LLC (“SynCardia”), maker of the world’s first total artificial heart approved by both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Health Canada, today announced that SynCardia researchers will present new preclinical data from the Company's next generation Emperor Total Artificial Heart program and new clinical outcomes research involving patients supported with the SynCardia Total Artificial Heart at the American Society for Artificial Internal Organs (ASAIO) 2026 Annual Conference, taking place June 18-21, 2026, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

“ASAIO has long been one of the premier scientific forums for artificial organ innovation,” said Patrick NJ Schnegelsberg, Chief Executive Officer of Picard Medical. “We are particularly excited to present new data from our Emperor Total Artificial Heart program while also highlighting the real-world outcomes achieved with the SynCardia Total Artificial Heart. Together, these presentations reflect both our established clinical leadership and our vision for the future of mechanical circulatory support.”

The presentations highlight both continued advancement of SynCardia's next-generation total artificial heart technology and the real-world clinical impact of the SynCardia Total Artificial Heart.

The first presentation will report in vivo data demonstrating hemodynamic performance and circulatory support characteristics of the Emperor Total Artificial Heart, SynCardia's next-generation fully implantable motor-driven artificial heart platform currently under development.

CARD4. The Emperor Total Artificial Heart: In Vivo Hemodynamic Equivalence of a Motor-Driven Fully Implantable Total Artificial Heart

Presenter: Matthew S. Schuster, Chief Operating Officer of SynCardia and lead inventor of the Emperor Total Artificial Heart

Date: June 18, 2026

Time: 4:30 p.m. – 4:40 p.m. CDT

The second presentation will provide a holistic analysis of survival, recovery, transplantability, and quality of life among patients supported with the SynCardia Total Artificial Heart, offering new insights into the clinical and human impact of total artificial heart therapy.

CARC14. Living With a Total Artificial Heart: A Holistic Analysis of Survival, Recovery, Transplantability, and Quality of Life

Presenter: Rich Smith, Co-Founder and Scientific Advisor of SynCardia

Date: June 19, 2026

Time: 1:30 p.m. – 1:40 p.m. CDT

SynCardia will also exhibit at Booth 308 during the conference. Participation in ASAIO 2026 underscores Picard Medical's commitment to advancing innovation in mechanical circulatory support through continued scientific research, clinical collaboration, and technology development. The Company believes these presentations reinforce SynCardia's leadership in total artificial heart technology by showcasing both the established clinical success of the SynCardia Total Artificial Heart and the continued progress of the Emperor platform, its next-generation fully implantable total artificial heart designed to expand treatment options for patients with advanced biventricular heart failure.

About The American Society for Artificial Internal Organs (ASAIO)

ASAIO has been in existence for close to 70 years, striving to save lives one medical device at a time. Its mission is to provide an international, collaborative forum promoting the development of innovative medical device technology at the nexus of science, engineering, and medicine. Its interdisciplinary membership is comprised of academia, clinicians, engineers, government agencies, industry, and the financial community. For more, visit: asaio.org/about/.

About Picard Medical and SynCardia

Picard Medical, Inc. is the parent company of SynCardia Systems, LLC (“SynCardia”), the Tucson, Arizona–based leader with the only commercially available total artificial heart technology for patients with end-stage heart failure. SynCardia develops, manufactures, and commercializes the SynCardia Total Artificial Heart (“STAH”), an implantable system that assumes the full functions of a failing or failed human heart. It is the first artificial heart approved by both the FDA and Health Canada, and it remains the only commercially available artificial heart in the United States and Canada. With more than 2,100 implants performed at hospitals across 27 countries, the STAH is the most widely used and extensively studied artificial heart in the world. For additional information about Picard Medical, please visit www.picardmedical.com or review the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) at www.sec.gov.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any statement is based. Additional information about the Company, including risk factors that may affect the Company’s business, financial condition, and results of operations, is contained in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available free of charge on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov and on the Company’s investor relations website at https://picardmedical.com/.

Contact:

Investors

Eric Ribner

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors LLC

eric@lifesciadvisors.com

Picard Medical, Inc./SynCardia Systems, LLC

IR@picardmedical.com

General/Media

Brittany Lanza

blanza@syncardia.com