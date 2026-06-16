ABM Expands Major League Baseball Footprint Through Atlanta Braves and Truist Park Partnership





NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM (NYSE: ABM), a leading provider of facility, engineering, and infrastructure solutions, today announced a new multi-year partnership with the Atlanta Braves to provide janitorial services at Truist Park, marking ABM’s 10th Major League Baseball team partnership and its first Sports & Entertainment client in Atlanta. The agreement further strengthens ABM’s presence across sports & entertainment venues nationwide and reinforces the company’s position as a leading facility services provider for premier entertainment destinations.

Under the agreement, ABM will provide janitorial services across the 1.1 million-square-foot Truist Park campus, supporting Braves home games, concerts, and other large-scale events throughout the year. As one of Major League Baseball’s highest-attended and most fan-friendly venues, Truist Park welcomes approximately three million fans annually and hosts an average of 150 to 200 events each year.

“Today’s sports and entertainment venues require highly coordinated operations that can support millions of fans and large-scale events year-round,” said Valerie Burd, President of Business & Industry, ABM. “Our partnership with the Braves reflects our growing presence across Major League Baseball, where organizations are looking for experienced partners that can help deliver consistent, high-quality venue operations at scale. Together with the Braves, our focus is on helping create a welcoming environment and exceptional experience for every fan who walks through the gates at Truist Park.”

To support real-time coordination across large-scale events, ABM is deploying technology-enabled communication tools that include live translation capabilities to help streamline communication among a diverse event workforce, along with real-time location functionality to enhance team coordination and visibility across the venue.

“We’re proud to partner with ABM and their proven expertise supporting leading Major League Baseball venues across the country makes them a natural fit for the Atlanta Braves and Truist Park,” said Atlanta Braves Senior Vice President, Corporate & Premium Partnerships Jim Allen. “This partnership reflects our shared commitment to delivering a best-in-class experience for our fans, and we look forward to working with ABM to maintain the high standards that make Truist Park a premier entertainment destination.”

“Creating a great fan experience starts long before the first guest arrives and continues long after the final attendee leaves,” said Brian Grant, Vice President, Sports & Entertainment, ABM. “While much of that work happens behind the scenes, it plays a critical role in shaping the overall guest experience. Our focus is on helping ensure Truist Park remains clean, welcoming, and ready to deliver the exceptional experience Braves fans have come to expect.”

ABM serves many of the nation’s leading stadiums, arenas, and entertainment venues, providing scalable solutions that help create clean, safe, and welcoming environments for fans, teams, and staff. For more information about ABM’s Sports & Entertainment solutions, visit www.abm.com/industries/sports-entertainment.



About ABM

ABM (NYSE: ABM) is one of the world’s largest providers of integrated facility, engineering, and infrastructure solutions. Every day, our over 100,000 team members deliver essential services that make spaces cleaner, safer, and efficient, enhancing the overall occupant experience.

ABM serves a wide range of market sectors including commercial real estate, aviation, education, mission critical, and manufacturing and distribution. With over $8 billion in annual revenue and a blue-chip client base, ABM delivers innovative technologies and sustainable solutions that enhance facilities and empower clients to achieve their goals. Committed to creating smarter, more connected spaces, ABM is investing in the future to meet evolving challenges and build a healthier, thriving world. ABM: Driving possibility, together.

For more information, visit www.ABM.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Michael Valentino

ABM

media@abm.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/54eed78e-789e-47ea-a660-5251744ca75c