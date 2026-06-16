EquipmentShare Assigned First-Time ‘BB-’ Issuer Default Rating by Fitch; Senior Secured Second Lien Notes Rated ‘BB’; Outlook Stable

COLUMBIA, Mo., June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EquipmentShare.com Inc (Nasdaq: EQPT) (“EquipmentShare”), a leader in connected jobsite technology and one of the largest construction equipment rental providers in the United States, announced it received from Fitch Ratings a first-time Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (“IDR”) of 'BB-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also assigned a 'BB+' secured debt rating to EquipmentShare's asset-based lending (“ABL”) revolving credit facility and a 'BB' secured debt rating to its senior secured second lien notes.

"Receiving our first issuer rating from Fitch is an important milestone for EquipmentShare as a newly public company. It reflects the strength of our post-IPO balance sheet, the quality of our rental fleet, and our improved financial flexibility," said Jabbok Schlacks, founder and Chief Executive Officer of EquipmentShare. "We remain focused on what has set us apart since 2015, disciplined organic growth powered by our proprietary T3 platform, and long-term value creation for our customers, capital partners, and shareholders."

In assigning the ratings, Fitch cited EquipmentShare's expanding operations and scale, its young average fleet age supporting solid asset quality, robust liquidity, and improved leverage following its January 2026 initial public offering. The ABL facility was rated two notches above the IDR and the second lien notes one notch above the IDR, reflecting Fitch's view of recovery prospects for each instrument.

The full Fitch Ratings release is available at fitchratings.com.

About EquipmentShare

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Columbia, Missouri, EquipmentShare (Nasdaq: EQPT) is a nationwide construction technology and equipment solutions provider dedicated to transforming the construction industry through innovative tools, platforms and data-driven insights. By empowering contractors, builders and equipment owners with its proprietary technology, T3®, EquipmentShare aims to drive productivity, efficiency, and collaboration across the construction sector. With a comprehensive suite of solutions that includes a fleet management platform, telematics devices and a best-in-class equipment rental marketplace, EquipmentShare continues to lead the industry in building the future of construction. For more information, visit www.equipmentshare.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain “forward-looking statements” for purposes of the United States federal and state securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements other than statements of historical fact and can be identified by such words as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “preliminary,” “predict,” “should,” “will,” or “would” or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond EquipmentShare’s control, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to economic, market, or business conditions, the construction equipment rental industry, the ability to execute our expansion strategy, the T3 operating system, and other risks and uncertainties. For a further list and description of such risks and uncertainties, please refer to EquipmentShare’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission available at www.sec.gov . All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, EquipmentShare disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Investor Inquiries:

Rhett Butler

ir@equipmentshare.com

For additional information or media inquiries, please contact:

Amy N. Susán

Phone: (573) 890-0609

press@equipmentshare.com