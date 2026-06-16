Aptima Awarded MDA SHIELD Contract to Support Multi-Domain Defense Technology

Woburn, MA, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptima is pleased to announce it was awarded a contract for the Missile Defense Agency Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense (SHIELD) indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract with a ceiling of $151B. This contract encompasses a broad range of work areas that allows for the rapid delivery of innovative capabilities to the warfighter with increased speed and agility.

Through this award, Aptima joins a select group of organizations positioned to deliver research, development, engineering, cybersecurity, data analysis, prototyping, and other mission-critical capabilities that strengthen national security.

In response to the news, Michael J. Garrity, CEO of Aptima, said, “SHIELD creates new opportunities for Aptima to apply our research and development expertise to critical national security challenges. We look forward to delivering mission-ready solutions that strengthen defense capabilities and support the warfighter.”

Since its founding, Aptima has helped defense organizations solve some of their most complex operational challenges, by developing technologies that transform how individuals and teams train, develop, and perform. Through its work in many military branches across the Department of War, Aptima delivers capabilities in five key domains: readiness, decision advantage, modeling and simulation, cognitive warfare, and operational health and safety.

As defense systems become increasingly distributed, data-rich, and operationally complex, Aptima’s cutting-edge technologies help military personnel learn faster, make better-informed decisions, and adapt more effectively in this modern and ever-evolving defense landscape.

About Aptima, Inc.

Aptima, Inc. is a technology leader in the national security industry, engineering innovative solutions that transform training, development and performance in mission-critical environments. For 30 years, Aptima has delivered groundbreaking solutions in training, readiness, and human-machine teaming for industries including defense, healthcare, and education. Its intelligent systems enhance decision making, training, and operational efficiency by harnessing data-driven insights and adaptive tools. For more information, visit www.aptima.com.