Syncromune Presents Multi-Modal Efficacy Assessment Framework at Inaugural Gustave Roussy Intratumoral Immunotherapy Symposium

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. and WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syncromune, Inc., a privately held clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing SYNC-T™, an investigational in situ multi-target immunotherapy platform for solid tumors, today announced that Executive Chairman and Chief Innovation Officer Charles Link, M.D., presented and served as a panelist at the inaugural Intratumoral Immunotherapy Symposium 2026. The event was hosted by Gustave Roussy in partnership with MD Anderson Cancer Center on June 11–12, 2026, in Villejuif, Paris, France.

Dr. Link’s presentation highlighted the growing need for a multi-modal, immune-aware framework to better assess efficacy in intratumoral immunotherapy. He addressed a key challenge in the field: while these therapies are delivered locally, they are designed to elicit systemic anti-tumor responses. Importantly, this often manifests as an abscopal effect observed both with ipsilateral and contra-lateral cancer regression distally. Conventional response criteria alone often fail to fully capture their activity due to delayed or non-linear response patterns and inflammatory changes that can mimic disease progression. His talk emphasized the value of integrating complementary readouts from imaging and other clinical measures to provide a more comprehensive evaluation of treatment effects over time.

“It was an honor to be invited to present at the inaugural Gustave Roussy Intratumoral Immunotherapy Symposium, which brought together many of the world leaders helping define this emerging field,” said Charles Link, M.D., Executive Chairman and Chief Innovation Officer of Syncromune, and Adjunct Professor at the Lankenau Institute for Medical Research. “Intratumoral immunotherapies hold significant promise, as they are designed to generate potent systemic anti-tumor activity while potentially limiting systemic drug exposure and toxicity. The local delivery approach with systemic therapeutic intent also requires a more dynamic, immune-aware paradigm for assessing efficacy. We believe the framework presented at the symposium will help support the clinical development and broader adoption of intratumoral immunotherapy for patients who need it most.”

Dr. Link also participated in the panel discussion on “Cross-Sector Collaboration,” which brought together leaders from academia, biotechnology, interventional oncology, and regulatory science to explore how strategic partnerships can accelerate the development, clinical translation, and adoption of intratumoral immunotherapies.

The two-day international symposium was the first event fully dedicated to intratumoral immunotherapy. The program featured discussions on next-generation agents, image-guided and minimally invasive delivery technologies, patient and lesion selection based on tumor biology and imaging, response monitoring using CT, MRI, bone scans, PSMA PET, and other biomarkers, lessons from late-stage trials, regulatory considerations, and best practices in trial design. A central focus was fostering cross-sector dialogue to advance the field.

“Our experience in metastatic prostate cancer has underscored the importance of evaluating intratumoral immunotherapies in a way that reflects the unique biology and response kinetics of this therapeutic approach,” said Stephen Dale, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Syncromune. “The insights generated from our Phase 1 study are already helping inform assessment strategies in our ongoing LEGION-100 trial, and we believe this type of translational learning will be critical to advancing the field.”

About Syncromune® and SYNC-T™ Therapy

Syncromune is a privately held, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of SYNC-T, a potentially first-in-class platform immunotherapy designed to address major unmet medical needs and treatment challenges of metastatic solid tumor cancers. SYNC-T is an investigational in situ personalized cancer therapy engineered to synchronize the location of three components critical to T cell activation and an anti-tumor immune response. The platform features a novel proprietary needle-base device delivery system that is optimized for combination drug/device immunotherapy. First, the system is designed to lyse a portion of a target tumor via a proprietary freeze/thaw method to rupture tumor cells and release patient-specific tumor antigens into the tumor microenvironment (TME) which helps activate the immune system. Next, the delivery system facilitates the infusion of our investigational multi-target immunomodulatory drug directly into the lysed area of the tumor. The volume of the infusion is intended to promote the flow of antigens and the drug into tumor draining lymph nodes where they synchronize location with immune cells. This co-localization approach is designed to unite the three critical components needed to create conditions for T cell activation. The combination intratumoral therapy is designed to target numerous mechanisms of cancer, potentially promoting in situ immune activation while battling immune suppression and minimizing systemic drug exposure. The goal is to generate a systemic anti-tumor response that can recognize and attack both primary and metastatic tumors throughout the body and support immune memory. Our lead candidate, SYNC-T Therapy SV-102, is currently being evaluated in the U.S. in our multicenter, Phase 2a LEGION-100 clinical trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). For more information, please visit www.legion100trial.com.

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LifeSci Communications

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