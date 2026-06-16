BigCommerce Earns 2026 Top Rated Award From TrustRadius

AUSTIN, Texas, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commerce.com, Inc. (Nasdaq: CMRC), a data-centric provider of an open, AI-driven commerce ecosystem and the parent company of BigCommerce, today announced that TrustRadius, an HG Insights Company, has recognized BigCommerce with a 2026 Top Rated Award.

With a trScore of 7.8 out of 10 and over 700 verified reviews, BigCommerce is recognized by their customer reviews as a top player in the ecommerce software category.

“This recognition reflects the success of our customers and the trust they place in BigCommerce as a partner in their growth,” said Ryan Means, senior vice president of global services at Commerce, the parent company of BigCommerce. “Because these awards are based entirely on customer feedback, they serve as a powerful validation that we're helping merchants achieve their goals through a combination of innovative technology, strong support and a platform built to scale with their business.”

Since 2016, the TrustRadius Top Rated Awards have become the B2B’s industry standard for unbiased recognition of excellent technology products. Based entirely on customer feedback, they have never been influenced by analyst opinion or status as a TrustRadius customer. Here is a detailed criteria breakdown of the methodology and scoring that TrustRadius uses to determine Top Rated winners.

“Earning a Top Rated award on TrustRadius is a reflection of how well a product is meeting the needs of its customers,” said Rajat Bhatnagar, senior vice president of growth at HG Insights. “BigCommerce winning in ecommerce tells you what merchants actually care about. Customers point to multi-brand storefront management from one platform, solid catalog handling for large inventories, and B2B and SEO tools that don’t require constant workarounds. Congrats to the BigCommerce team.”

Hear from verified users on how much they value BigCommerce :

"Since migrating from Wix, sales are up 500%. BigCommerce provides us a consistent platform to house various brand sites, and their robust ecommerce tools make selling on the platform a breeze."

— Bart Krause, Head of Digital Strategy, Pharma Supply Inc.

"Switching to BigCommerce saved me a ton of time from constantly having to update for security. Less hassle compared to Magento — more B2B features compared to Shopify."

— Tyler Jensen, Director of Technology, Marshall Wolf Automation

View more BigCommerce reviews or leave your own here: https://www.trustradius.com/products/bigcommerce/reviews

About Commerce

Commerce (Nasdaq: CMRC) empowers businesses to innovate, grow, and thrive by providing an open, AI-driven commerce ecosystem. As the parent company of BigCommerce , Feedonomics , and Makeswift , Commerce connects the tools and systems that power growth, enabling businesses to unlock the full potential of their data, deliver seamless and personalized experiences across every channel, and adapt swiftly to an ever-changing market. Trusted by leading businesses like Coldwater Creek, Cole Haan, Dell, Harvey Nichols, King Arthur Baking Co., Mizuno, Pacsun, Perry Ellis, Skechers, SportsShoes and Uplift Desk, Commerce delivers the storefront control, optimized data, and AI-ready tools businesses need to grow, serve diverse buyers, and operate with confidence in an increasingly intelligent, multi-surface world. For more information, visit www.commerce.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn .

About TrustRadius:

TrustRadius, an HG Insights Company, is a buyer intelligence platform for business technology. Through comprehensive product information, in-depth customer insights, and peer reviews, buyers are enabled to make confident decisions. TrustRadius also empowers technology brands to capture and activate the authentic voice of customers, which improves products, buyer trust, and engagement with in-market buyers. TrustRadius was acquired by HG Insights in June 2025.

Media Contact:

Brad Hem

pr@commerce.com