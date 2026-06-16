VitalEdge Technologies Appoints Former Hitachi Construction Machinery Americas CEO Alan Quinn to Board of Directors

CARY, N.C., June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalEdge Technologies, the leading provider of dealer management solutions for the heavy equipment industry, today announced the appointment of Alan Quinn, former Chief Executive Officer of Hitachi Construction Machinery Americas, to its Board of Directors.

Quinn brings more than 40 years of experience in the heavy equipment industry, with deep knowledge of dealer operations, OEM relationships, customer needs, and the operational realities facing equipment organizations. His background in mechanical engineering and business administration has supported a career focused on improving performance, strengthening customer relationships, and creating long-term value across the equipment ecosystem.

“At VitalEdge, we are focused on helping equipment dealers modernize with confidence while staying centered on what matters most: their customers, their equipment, and their growth,” said Vikram Savkar, CEO of VitalEdge Technologies. “Alan brings a rare combination of OEM leadership, dealer market insight, and operational depth. His perspective will be highly valuable as we continue expanding our platforms, deepening our customer partnerships, and helping dealers simplify complexity across sales, service, parts, rental, finance, and customer engagement.”

As CEO of Hitachi Construction Machinery Americas, Quinn led a team focused on delivering high-quality products and services to customers across the construction machinery market. Throughout his career, he has worked closely with employees, dealers, customers, suppliers, and shareholders, with a leadership approach centered on collaboration, operational excellence, and continuous improvement.

“I am honored to join the VitalEdge Board of Directors and support a company with such a clear commitment to the heavy equipment dealer community,” said Alan Quinn. “Dealers are operating in a demanding environment, with rising expectations around service, uptime, productivity, data visibility, and customer support. VitalEdge understands the dealership business and is building technology that helps dealers run more connected, efficient, and resilient operations. I look forward to working with Vikram, the leadership team, and the Board to support the company’s continued growth and impact.”

Quinn’s appointment comes as VitalEdge continues to advance its purpose-built software platform for heavy equipment dealerships and rental businesses. Through its ERP, DMS, rental, analytics, and AI-driven solutions, VitalEdge helps dealers connect operations, improve visibility, and make more informed decisions across the business.

About VitalEdge Technologies

VitalEdge Technologies is the leading global provider of integrated dealer management solutions for the heavy equipment industry, with more than 900 employees across offices in the United States, Canada, Japan, Netherlands, Australia, and India. Its e-Emphasys ERP and IntelliDealer software suites connect every aspect of dealership operations, providing real-time insights that increase efficiency, customer satisfaction, and profitability. In September 2025, VitalEdge acquired Integrated Rental, strengthening the company’s position in the fast-growing equipment rental market. For more information, visit www.VitalEdge.com.

Media Contact

Heather Reifschneider, SVP of Marketing, VitalEdge Technologies | hreifschneider@vitaledge.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dba86441-08b7-484a-b17c-bf7bdf03cb02



