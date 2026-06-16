Eclipse Automation Unveils Immersive Factory Automation Experience

CAMBRIDGE, Ontario, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eclipse Automation announced a new approach to how manufacturers evaluate, de-risk, and scale factory automation with the release of Eclipse RealitySync™ at Automate 2026.

As factory automation grows more complex and connected—and harder to assess using traditional methods—Eclipse RealitySync™ allows manufacturers to step into their future factory before it’s built. Using immersive environments powered by Apple Vision Pro technology and guided by Eclipse Automation experts, manufacturers are able to walk production lines, explore workflows in context, and collaborate across teams in a highly connected and interactive way.

“The way manufacturers evaluate automation hasn’t kept pace with the real-world complexity of modern production,” said Steve Mai, CEO of Eclipse Automation. “Teams are still making major investment decisions using drawings and static layouts. We believe the future of factory automation is more immersive, collaborative, and informed.”

Eclipse RealitySync™ is an immersive collaboration platform that brings people, project data, and the physical system together in one shared environment. It is designed around three objectives: helping manufacturers expose value before they buy, reducing project risk earlier in the automation lifecycle, and scaling production with greater flexibility. By enabling engineering, operations, finance, and leadership teams to collaborate with automation systems before deployment, organizations can align faster, identify issues earlier, and evaluate automation decisions with greater confidence.

The immersive future factory experience is grounded in the real-world industries, products, and manufacturing challenges Eclipse solves every day. From life sciences and transportation to energy, electronics, and consumer and industrial products, Eclipse designs and builds advanced automation systems that enable manufacturers to deliver critical products at scale.

Attendees at Automate 2026 in Chicago can experience Eclipse RealitySync™ firsthand through live immersive demonstrations at the Eclipse Automation booth 24011. To ensure dedicated experience, media representatives, customers, partners, and industry professionals are encouraged to schedule a private demonstration in advance at: Factory of the Future

About Eclipse Automation

Eclipse Automation is a global provider of precision factory automation solutions with locations in the USA, Canada, Hungary, and Germany. With more than 25 years of experience, the company designs and delivers engineered systems that help manufacturers accelerate digital transformation and enhance operational performance across sectors such as life sciences, EVs, automotive, battery production, heavy machinery, consumer goods, electronics and aerospace & defense.

Media Contact

Ruby Stong

Bolt PR

(302) 310-2766

rstong@boltpr.com