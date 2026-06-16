CloudCasa Expands HPE Partnership with Disaster Recovery for Kubernetes Powered by HPE Alletra Storage MP B10000

Paramus, NJ, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudCasa by Catalogic, a leader in cloud-native data protection, today announced CloudCasa Disaster Recovery (CloudCasa DR) for Kubernetes powered by HPE Alletra Storage MP B10000. The solution brings enterprise class disaster recovery to Kubernetes applications and KubeVirt virtual machines across HPE and hybrid cloud environments.

Building on CloudCasa's existing support for backup and recovery of HPE Kubernetes Service (HKS) clusters, the new integration adds orchestrated disaster recovery with near-zero data loss and fast recovery times. Rather than restoring from backups, CloudCasa DR uses HPE Alletra Storage MP B10000 native replication helping organizations meet stringent recovery objectives and reduce downtime.

CloudCasa DR pairs Kubernetes-aware orchestration with array-native replication to automate failover and failback across clusters and sites. The solution supports bidirectional disaster recovery, namespace-level recovery, and multi-tenant isolation, with enterprise security and RBAC controls. Protected workloads include both Kubernetes applications and KubeVirt virtual machines such as those running on Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization and SUSE Virtualization. Supported platforms include HPE Kubernetes Service, Red Hat OpenShift, SUSE Rancher, and other Kubernetes environments.

"Organizations running Kubernetes on HPE infrastructure need disaster recovery that meets enterprise RPO and RTO targets without the delay of full backup restores," said Ryan Kaw, VP of Global Sales and Alliances at CloudCasa. "By combining Kubernetes-aware orchestration with HPE Alletra Storage MP B10000 native replication, CloudCasa helps customers recover mission-critical applications and virtual machines in minutes across hybrid and multi-cluster environments."

This announcement extends CloudCasa's collaboration with HPE, giving customers a single strategy for backup, recovery, and disaster recovery of Kubernetes workloads. Customers can also use HPE StoreOnce and HPE X10000 Object Storage as backup storage targets for retention. Together, CloudCasa and HPE help organizations protect and recover mission-critical Kubernetes applications across hybrid and multi-cluster environments.

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About CloudCasa

CloudCasa, powered by Catalogic Software, delivers cloud-native backup and disaster recovery designed specifically for Kubernetes and modern application environments. The platform provides automated protection, granular recovery, migration, and ransomware resilience to help organizations safeguard applications and data across public cloud, private cloud, hybrid, and edge infrastructures. Trusted by enterprises and service providers worldwide, CloudCasa helps simplify data protection while supporting operational consistency at scale.

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