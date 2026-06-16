QSR Still Wins on Value as Consumer Ordering Habits Change the Equation

Tampa, Fla., June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A QSR meal is still less than half the price of casual dining at the menu level, but delivery markups, platform fees and tips can erase that advantage, according to a new analysis from Revenue Management Solutions (RMS), a leading expert on restaurant pricing solutions, consumer behavior insights and unit-level financial performance tools.

Drawing on its Competitor Price Intelligence solution, RMS analyzed pricing across 61,000 restaurants representing 21 U.S. chains from April 2023 through May 2026. The study found that the average casual dining visit (entree and non-alcoholic beverage) rose from $20.31 to $22.97. The average QSR combo moved from $9.46 to $10.29. While both segments raised prices in response to inflationary pressures, QSR moved at a slower rate, widening the dollar gap between the two segments from $10.85 to $12.68.

"There's a widely held view that the fast food channel has caught up to casual dining. The data tells a different story," said RMS VP Client Solutions Alex Messeder. "The two segments are moving in the same direction at different speeds, and the distance between them keeps growing. What’s changing is the total transaction cost once you add in delivery.”

The delivery channel does more than change perception. It changes reality. RMS found that a $10.29 QSR combo on a delivery app can reach $27.37 after in-app price markups, delivery fees, platform charges and tip are factored in, nearly the same as a casual dine-in visit with gratuity.

Consumers appear to be taking note. RMS' Q1 2026 Consumer Report found that delivery trails all other ordering channels. Just 52% of consumers report ordering delivery at least once a week, compared to 75% for both drive-thru and dine-in.

Delivery usage is one sign of ongoing consumer concern over restaurant affordability. Food-away-from-home prices rose 3.5% over the past year, compared with 2.7% for food at home, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. And for the first time since RMS began tracking consumer perception, more respondents (72%) believe restaurant prices are rising, compared to 68% who say the same about grocery.

RMS' full analysis, including methodology and segment-level breakdowns, is available at Fast Food Is Still Half the Price of Casual Dining. Delivery Is Hiding It.

ABOUT REVENUE MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS

Revenue Management Solutions (RMS) partners with restaurant brands to deliver actionable insights and data-driven solutions that increase sales, improve unit economics and maximize profitability. With AI-powered solutions supporting more than 150,000 locations worldwide, RMS helps brands navigate challenges such as inflation and rising labor costs with clarity and confidence. Discover how RMS can turn your data into a competitive advantage at www.revenuemanage.com.

Media Contact:

Tracy Henderson

tracy@centerreachcommunication.com

(720) 989-3530

Attachments