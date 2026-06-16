72201, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: June 16, 2026

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Libby Doss Lloyd, APR

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Arkansas’ Capital City Hosts 17th Annual Juneteenth Celebration June 19-20, 2026

Little Rock’s two-day celebration features inaugural summit, Party on the River, 5K, live entertainment, art activations, and family-friendly festival

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (June 16, 2026) - The Mosaic Templars Cultural Center (MTCC) will host the 17th annual Juneteenth in Da Rock celebration June 19-20, 2026, bringing together community, culture, history, and entertainment for Arkansas’ premier Juneteenth event. It is the state’s only Black history museum, and one of only nine accredited African American museums in the nation.

In addition to the fifth annual Juneteenth in Da Rock 5K walk/run and signature festival along Little Rock’s historic West Ninth Street, this year’s expanded commemoration includes the inaugural Juneteenth in Da Rock Summit, Beyond the Divide interactive art experiences, and the Party on the River.

Juneteenth in Da Rock Summit - June 19

On Friday, June 19, the MTCC, the Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau (LRCVB), and the City of Little Rock will host the inaugural Juneteenth in Da Rock Summit focused on civic leadership, entrepreneurship, sports culture, and the future of Black excellence in the South.

The summit will feature keynote speakers including members of The Little Rock Nine. Engaging discussions, breakout sessions, a job fair, and an exhibition hall are designed to connect attendees with career opportunities, capital resources, and community organizations.

Featured speakers include:

Elizabeth Eckford, Little Rock Nine member

Carlotta Walls LaNier, Little Rock Nine member

Dr. Terrence Roberts, Little Rock Nine member

Fred Taylor, former NFL running back and co-host of the Sports Emmy-nominated podcast “The Pivot”

Darren McFadden, former Arkansas Razorback and NFL running back

Historic Ninth Street Festival - June 20

The celebration continues with the annual Juneteenth in Da Rock street festival on historic West Ninth Street, a vibrant business and entertainment district once known as Little Rock’s “Little Harlem”.

The lineup will include performances by multiplatinum-selling artist Lloyd, Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Keri Hilson, and local entertainers.

Thousands will enjoy local vendors, food trucks, and activities that celebrate the history and significance of Juneteenth.

Beyond the Divide Pop-Up Experiences - June 19-20

Throughout the weekend, visitors can experience Beyond the Divide activations that highlight the stories, creativity, and contributions of Black Arkansans through art, culture, and interactive opportunities. Little Rock’s own internationally recognized fashion designer Korto Momolu of Project Runway fame will take part in the event.

Beyond the Divide is a month-long demonstration project in the West Ninth Street corridor where more than 100 businesses once thrived. It explores the past, present, and future of one of Little Rock’s most significant cultural areas. Through storytelling, installations, and community-driven design, the project highlights the legacy of displacement caused by Interstate 630 while reimagining a more connected and accessible future. By amplifying local voices and honoring the corridor’s history, Beyond the Divide creates a space for reflection, dialogue, and possibility.

Juneteenth in Da Rock 5K - June 20

The fifth annual Juneteenth in Da Rock 5K run and walk route will take participants through some of Little Rock’s most significant African American historic sites, including the Little Rock Central High School National Historic Site, Dreamland Ballroom and Taborian Hall, Arkansas Baptist College, and Philander Smith University.

Museum Exhibits and Wellness Programming - June 20

Inside the MTCC, visitors can experience Arkansas Black Voices: Shaping a Nation at 250, an immersive exhibition exploring Black history and contributions as the nation approaches its 250th anniversary.

The museum will also host a Health and Wellness Village featuring healthcare providers, wellness organizations, mental health professionals, and community resources. Guests can participate in demonstrations focused on fitness, mindfulness, nutrition, preventive care, and holistic wellness.

Party on the River - June 19

The weekend will include the Party on the River, a free concert along the Arkansas riverbank featuring live music by local jazz musician Rodney Block and other entertainment celebrating Black culture, freedom, and community.

All Juneteenth in Da Rock admissions are free, but registration is encouraged. For more information, visit here.

ABOUT THE MOSAIC TEMPLARS CULTURAL CENTER

The Mosaic Templars Cultural Center (MTCC) is a museum within the Division of Arkansas Heritage. Its mission is to preserve, interpret and celebrate African American history and culture in Arkansas. The Center’s name comes from the Mosaic Templars of America, whose national headquarters once stood at West Ninth Street and Broadway in Little Rock. MTCC has served as a hub for education, cultural preservation, and community engagement. Exhibitions and programs celebrate the resilience, creativity, and contributions of African Americans in Arkansas. In April 2020, after a multi-year process, MTCC became the third Black history institution in the South to earn accreditation from the American Alliance of Museums, an achievement that positioned it among the nation’s leading cultural institutions. For more information, visit here.

ABOUT THE LITTLE ROCK CONVENTION & VISITORS BUREAU

The Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau (LRCVB) is the official destination marketing organization for the City of Little Rock, responsible for promoting the city for convention and leisure travel. The LRCVB also operates the Statehouse Convention Center, Robinson Center, Cromwell Building, and the River Market which includes Ottenheimer Hall, two open air pavilions, and the First Security Amphitheater, as well as multiple parking facilities. The LRCVB is primarily funded by the city’s lodging tax and prepared food tax. The organization has four primary divisions: Finance & Administration; Sales, Services, Community Engagement; Marketing & Communications; and Facility Operations. For more information, visit here.

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