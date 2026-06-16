FullPAC and Sixtyfour Announce Exclusive Distribution Partnership to Provide AI Candidate Research and Due-Diligence Reports

Political campaigns and organizations can request Background , OSINT , Digital Footprint , Campaign Finance, and other reports at GOTV.com/Intel

AI agents consolidate publicly available records and published information into organized, easy-to-review research reports

Preliminary reports are typically available within hours and come included in FullPAC’s “ Get Out The Vote” Packages







VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FullPAC, Inc. (“FullPAC”), an AI-powered platform trusted by more than 5,000 U.S. political organizations, and Sixtyfour AI Inc. (“Sixtyfour”) today announced an exclusive distribution partnership under which FullPAC will serve as the sole distributor of Sixtyfour’s AI-generated candidate research reports — Background, OSINT, Digital Footprint, Campaign Finance analyses, and more — to certain U.S. political campaigns and organizations, which are expected to be available on demand through the GOTV platform.

Preliminary reports are typically available within hours of request, giving campaigns and political organizations the research they need to move fast in competitive cycles.

Sixtyfour’s AI agents conduct research that, prior to AI technology, required teams of human analysts working over days or weeks. By combining structured public record data with other publicly available information, Sixtyfour’s AI platform organizes in hours what campaigns would otherwise spend significant time and budget assembling.

Key capabilities now available to U.S. political campaigns and organizations:

Public Statements Review — AI agents compile a candidate’s publicly posted statements and commentary from across the open web into a single organized record for review.

— AI agents compile a candidate’s publicly posted statements and commentary from across the open web into a single organized record for review. Digital Footprint Analysis — A comprehensive map of a candidate's online presence across platforms, publications, and comment sections, indexed and organized for rapid review by campaign staff or consultants.

— A comprehensive map of a candidate's online presence across platforms, publications, and comment sections, indexed and organized for rapid review by campaign staff or consultants. OSINT Background Reports — Aggregated open-source intelligence spanning court records, property filings, business registrations, professional licenses, and public statements — compiled into a single source for easy cross-reference.

— Aggregated open-source intelligence spanning court records, property filings, business registrations, professional licenses, and public statements — compiled into a single source for easy cross-reference. Campaign Finance Intelligence — Donor network analysis and FEC filing breakdowns that map the contributions, PACs, and committees behind a candidate’s fundraising — and how they connect.

— Donor network analysis and FEC filing breakdowns that map the contributions, PACs, and committees behind a candidate’s fundraising — and how they connect. Rapid Turnaround — Most reports are delivered within hours, with full reports included during onboarding at no additional cost, making enterprise-grade candidate research accessible to campaigns competing at every level of government.





“Political organizations of all sizes now have access to the same caliber of candidate research that was once reserved for the largest, best-funded campaigns," stated FullPAC Chairman and CEO Travis Trawick. "We believe that our exclusive partnership with Sixtyfour puts AI-powered candidate research at the fingertips of the same campaigns and organizations that already turn to FullPAC for voter outreach.”

Sixtyfour provides its research platform to FullPAC on a nonpartisan basis at standard commercial rates. Report subjects are selected by FullPAC’s customers. Sixtyfour’s reports are compiled exclusively from publicly available information and are delivered to the requesting customer by FullPAC for that customer’s review and independent verification; neither Sixtyfour nor FullPAC independently verifies or warrants the accuracy or completeness of any report. Sixtyfour does not select report recipients or distribute reports, and plays no role in any campaign’s strategy, messaging, spending, or use of any report; FullPAC does not control or direct how any customer uses the information in a report.

Reports can be requested at GOTV.com/Intel

About FullPAC, Inc.

FullPAC, Inc.’s voter communication platform is utilized by leading political campaigns, advocacy organizations, nonprofits, government entities, and corporate issuers across America. Backed by leading institutional investors with a fourteen-year operating history, the Company’s AI-powered platform is built for compliance and offers a suite of tools including P2P text messaging, voice broadcasting, voter data, polling, creative services, and government communications.

Nonpartisan and data-driven, GOTV empowers thousands of organizations to mobilize voters, engage constituents at scale, and win elections. The Company aims to be the first exchange-listed, pure-play on the growth of U.S. election spending and is developing a widely distributed shareholder base through its qualified Regulation A offering.

Nasdaq has reserved FullPAC the ticker “GOTV” (“Get Out The Vote”) — an industry-defining phrase with more than a century of equity in American politics, and the foundational brand of the political technology sector.

Learn more at GOTV.com.

FullPAC provides nonpartisan political technology infrastructure and does not endorse or advocate for any candidate or party.

About Sixtyfour AI Inc.

Sixtyfour AI Inc. builds AI research agents that help organizations find, organize, and verify publicly available information about people and companies. Sixtyfour’s platform is used across industries for people intelligence, recruiting, due diligence, and market research. Sixtyfour is nonpartisan and provides its services to qualified customers at standard commercial rates. Learn more at sixtyfour.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may be identified by the use of "forward-looking" terminology such as "aims," "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "positioning," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, statements regarding projected political spending levels and market growth rates; the Company's projected FY2026 revenue and wallet-share expansion targets; the Company's service-line and acquisition expansion plans; anticipated benefits from completed and contemplated acquisitions; projected operating leverage from AI integration and scale economics; the Company's proposed public listing on Nasdaq; the completion of the Company's qualified Regulation A offering; anticipated client growth; recurring revenue from year-round government communications; and the Company's positioning within the U.S. election technology sector. Projections by third-party sources, including OpenSecrets, AdImpact, and eMarketer, are estimates and subject to revision. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors include, but are not limited to, market and other conditions and the factors described in the Offering Circular entitled "Risk Factors." You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements. They are made only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update them. See the Company's Offering Circular and other filings with the SEC for additional risk factor disclosures.

FullPAC Media Contact Jessica Starman, MBA media@gotv.com

Sixtyfour Media Contact Chris Price chrisprice@sixtyfour.ai