Sheridan, WY, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koi Peptides (Koi Research Labs LLC) has introduced Wolverine Peptide Stack as a research-use-only peptide stack for laboratory research. The product combines BPC-157 and TB-500 in a single lyophilized formulation, with each lot characterized for identity and purity prior to release and documented in a per-batch Certificate of Analysis.

Koi Peptides Introduces Wolverine Peptide Stack for Laboratory Research:

Blend: https://koipeptides.com/product/bpc-157-tb-500/

Koi Peptides has added the Wolverine Peptide Stack to its research catalog as a two-component reference blend under a single product entry. The stack pairing BPC-157 and TB-500 reflect how the Wolverine stack is commonly defined, which refers to it as a BPC-157 + TB-500 combination. It is supplied as a lyophilized research-use-only blend, intended for controlled laboratory environments rather than any consumer or clinical setting.

Each lot of Wolverine Peptide Stack is released with analytical documentation and a Certificate of Analysis. This approach allows laboratories to link each vial to a specific analytical record, helping them track material identity, purity, and release criteria with greater clarity.

What the Wolverine Peptide Stack Means in Current Search and Research Context

In current search results, “Wolverine stack” is widely used as an informal label for the pairing of BPC-157 and TB-500. Some sources treat it almost like a clinic-style protocol, while others use it as a broad nickname for any BPC-157 + TB-500 combination without a consistent formulation standard.

Koi Peptides uses “Wolverine Peptide Stack” as a catalog descriptor for a research-use-only blend, not as a clinical protocol or therapeutic claim. The name acknowledges how the term appears in search and conversation while reframing it in a precise, documentation-led product format. Koi Peptides aims to give laboratories a clearer, more responsible reference point than typical informal online descriptions by centering the stack on component identity, analytical methods, and lot-linked records.

Search visibility around BPC-157 + TB-500 is likely to continue, but the company’s focus is on laboratory context and traceable data rather than amplifying unverified outcomes or speculative benefits.

Koi Peptides Wolverine Stack: BPC-157 + TB-500 as a Research Reference Blend

BPC-157 component profile

BPC-157 is a synthetic pentadecapeptide, meaning it consists of fifteen amino acids arranged in a defined sequence. In technical identity terms, it is often denoted by its specific peptide sequence and its calculated molecular weight, which are used in analytical methods to confirm that the correct peptide has been produced. In Wolverine Peptide Stack, BPC-157 is included strictly as one of the two reference components of the blend.

TB-500 component profile

TB-500 is a synthetic peptide related to a fragment of thymosin beta-4 and is commonly paired with BPC-157 in Wolverine stack discussions across online sources. In analytical terms, TB-500 is defined by its own amino acid sequence and corresponding molecular weight, which are used to confirm identity during mass spectrometry testing. Within Wolverine Peptide Stack, TB-500 functions as the second component of the blend, again in an identity-focused context.

Blend positioning

Wolverine Peptide Stack is supplied as an analytical reference blend composed of BPC-157 and TB-500 in a single lyophilized vial. The product is intended strictly for in vitro and laboratory research, with handling and use confined to qualified research professionals and controlled facilities. It is not positioned as a consumer wellness product, and it is not offered as a therapeutic preparation or protocol.

How Koi Peptides Supports Quality and Verification

HPLC purity characterization

For Wolverine Peptide Stack, Koi Peptides uses reversed-phase high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) to characterize the purity of each component peptide. In this method, the sample is passed through a chromatographic column, and the resulting peaks are measured to determine how much of the sample corresponds to the target peptide versus other species. Purity results are reported as area percent, indicating the proportion of the total chromatogram that is attributable to each intended component.

Analytical thresholds for purity are defined as part of the lot-release criteria. A batch must meet these internal thresholds to be cleared for distribution under its specific lot number. Recording these values on the Certificate of Analysis helps laboratories understand the composition profile of the material they are working with and supports internal quality review.

Mass-spectrometry identity confirmation

Identity of BPC-157 and TB-500 in the Wolverine Peptide Stack is confirmed by mass spectrometry, typically using electrospray ionization mass spectrometry (ESI-MS) or matrix-assisted laser desorption/ionization time-of-flight (MALDI-TOF). In each case, the observed mass is compared to the calculated theoretical mass for the specific peptide sequence.

A close match between observed and expected mass supports confirmation that the intended peptide sequence is present. This process helps flag unexpected variation, truncated sequences, or other discrepancies that might affect research outcomes. Documenting identity confirmation on the COA gives laboratories a clear way to verify that the material corresponds to the named component peptides.

Endotoxin and COA documentation

Each lot of Wolverine Peptide Stack is screened for bacterial endotoxin using a method such as the Limulus Amebocyte Lysate (LAL) assay. The endotoxin result is recorded alongside purity data, identity confirmation, lot number, test method, and test date in the Certificate of Analysis. This consolidated record is intended to give research buyers a straightforward overview of the key analytical checkpoints for the lot they receive.

Buyers can match the physical vial to the exact lot in a public COA library or equivalent documentation system. Once located, the COA allows them to verify purity, identity, endotoxin status, and release details for that specific batch. For a two-component blend, documentation has to do more than show that a product exists. It has to show that the exact vial delivered to the laboratory matches the analytical record for both component peptides.

Why Documentation Matters More for Multi-Peptide Blends

Multi-peptide products like Wolverine Peptide Stack introduce more variables than single-component vials. When two peptides are combined in a single product, researchers need assurance that both are correctly represented in the analytical record, not just the blend as a whole. Proper documentation clarifies the contribution and quality of each component, thereby supporting better interpretation of experimental results.

Lot-level verification is also important when laboratories plan repeat orders or long-term projects. Being able to reference a specific lot number, with its associated COA and analytical details, helps maintain continuity in research and simplifies internal audits or reviews. Strong documentation supports cleaner procurement decisions by giving buyers objective data to consider rather than relying on brand claims alone. which aligns with Koi’s recent finding that 75% of lab researchers cite sourcing quality as a top concern .

When two peptides are packaged as a single research blend, the value of lot traceability increases because a single product entry now represents multiple analytical identities. That makes COA access, component-level characterization, and consistent release standards especially important for laboratories that wish to maintain rigorous control over their inputs.

Research-Use-Only Status and Regulatory Context

Public sources note that BPC-157 and TB-500 are widely discussed online, yet they are not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for medical use. Some references describe these peptides and their combinations as experimental compounds and warn against presenting them as established therapies or guaranteed performance enhancers. In the context of sport, BPC-157 is also listed by the World Anti-Doping Agency as a prohibited substance because it is considered experimental and unapproved.

Koi Peptides positions Wolverine Peptide Stack strictly as a research-use-only material.

The blend is intended for laboratory research by qualified professionals and is not for human or animal consumption.

It is not a dietary supplement, not a drug product, and not sold with dosing, reconstitution, or administration instructions.

No medical, performance, or cosmetic use is suggested or implied in connection with this product.

This distinction between laboratory research and consumer or clinical use is central to the way Koi Peptides handles its catalog. The company encourages buyers to use the product only for research and to comply with all applicable regulations and institutional policies.

“We introduced Wolverine Peptide Stack around documentation rather than hyp. Because the term is already widely used online for BPC-157 and TB-500, it was important for us to present the blend in a laboratory context with clear traceability and component-level verification. Each lot is characterized before release, and buyers can review the Certificate of Analysis on our website for the exact batch,” said Dr Tshering Pedon , research analyst at Koi Peptides.

How Researchers Can Verify a Wolverine Peptide Stack Lot

What the COA should show

For each Wolverine Peptide Stack lot, the Certificate of Analysis should list the identity of both component peptides, BPC-157 + TB-500, along with the analytical methods used to confirm them. It should provide HPLC purity values for each component, expressed as area percent, and record the endotoxin result from the LAL assay. The COA should also clearly display the lot number, the test method references, and the date of testing or release.

How to match the vial to the record

To verify a particular vial, a researcher should first read the lot number printed on the vial label. Using that lot number, they can locate the matching certificate in Koi Peptides’ public COA library or documentation portal. Once the certificate is pulled, the researcher can confirm that the lot number on the COA matches the one on the vial, then review the identity, purity, endotoxin, and date information.

About Koi Peptides

Koi Peptides is the research peptide brand of Koi Research Labs LLC, a United States supplier serving laboratory and research buyers. Its products are characterized by reverse-phase HPLC for purity and mass spectrometry for identity, screened for bacterial endotoxin, and documented with per-batch Certificates of Analysis tied to lot numbers. The company supplies peptides strictly for research and laboratory use only and does not position its catalog as consumer or clinical products.

Disclaimer: Wolverine Peptide Stack is supplied for research use only. It is not for human or animal consumption, is not a dietary supplement, and is not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for therapeutic use. No dosing, reconstitution, or medical guidance is provided, and nothing in this release constitutes medical advice, treatment guidance, or an endorsement of clinical use. Buyers are responsible for ensuring that all use is confined to lawful laboratory research conducted under appropriate oversight.