Circulating Supply of Enterprise Stablecoin USDGO Surpasses US$500 Million as Liquidity Deepens and Ecosystem Expands

USDGO circulating supply surpasses US$500 million within four months of launch, further reinforcing its institutional payment and settlement capabilities

JPMorgan’s tokenized fund (JLTXX) is included as reserve assets in addition to BlackRock’s BUIDL and Goldman Sachs’ STBXX

USDGO established a diversified ecosystem around real-economy needs—including cross-border payments, fiat on/off-ramps, and institutional fund flows—to strengthen client service capabilities



HONG KONG, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OSL Group (HKEX:863) (OSL), a global stablecoin payments and trading platform, today announced that the circulating supply of USDGO, its compliant enterprise stablecoin, has surpassed US$500 million. Within four months of launch, USDGO has steadily built a diversified ecosystem spanning reserves, payments, trading and infrastructure. Its continued growth in circulation further strengthens USDGO's underlying capacity to support large-value payments, cross-border clearing and institutional fund flows.

USDGO is a federally regulated stablecoin operated under the GENIUS Act regulatory framework. It is issued by Anchorage Digital Bank N.A., the first federally chartered crypto bank in the U.S., with OSL serving as its brand operator and distributor. USDGO was officially launched in February 2026 and surpassed US$100 million in circulating supply approximately two months later.

Solid Progress Across the Payments Ecosystem

Since its launch, USDGO has focused on real-economy needs such as cross-border payments, fiat on- and off-ramps and institutional fund flows. It has established partnerships with leading payment and trading service providers including Banxa, Yellow Card, GoldStack, PolyFlow, Geoswift and Vantage, covering both emerging and developed markets and spanning multiple scenarios such as cross-border e-commerce, international trade, on-chain fund transfers, corporate treasury management and digital asset trading.

In on-chain infrastructure and institutional custody, USDGO has further enhanced its underlying service capabilities for corporate and institutional clients through partnerships with Solana, Fireblocks, Cactus Custody and Amber Group, providing technical and operational support for higher-frequency, larger-value payments, clearing and fund transfers.

Reserve Strength Further Enhanced

USDGO is pegged 1:1 to the U.S. dollar and backed by high-quality liquid assets including cash and short-term U.S. Treasuries, subject to rigorous third-party audits. JPMorgan's tokenized money market fund, JPMorgan OnChain Liquidity-Token Money Market Fund (JLTXX), has recently become one of USDGO's reserve assets, further enhancing the security, diversity and transparency of USDGO's underlying assets.

Previously, USDGO's reserves had already been supported by BlackRock's tokenized fund, BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL), and Goldman Sachs' stablecoin reserve fund, Goldman Sachs Stablecoin Reserves Fund (STBXX).

Jason Liu, Head of USDGO at OSL Group, said:

"Surpassing US$500 million in circulation is an important milestone in USDGO's development. For a compliant enterprise stablecoin, robust liquidity scale provides a solid foundation for expanding into broader commercial applications. By building a diversified ecosystem, USDGO will continue to work with partners to improve the global payments network, further unlock the value of compliant enterprise stablecoins in the real economy, and meet the strong needs of the market and our clients."

About USDGO

USDGO is a federally regulated and third-party audited U.S. dollar stablecoin purpose-built for the GENIUS era. It is 1:1 backed by high-quality liquid assets, including U.S. Treasuries. Anchorage Digital Bank is the issuer. OSL Group is the branding partner. With enterprise-grade services, USDGO aims to become a compliant liquidity and settlement tool connecting Web 3 industries and traditional finance with on-chain operations. It enables enterprises to orchestrate global capital through compliant payment rails, effective treasury management, and diverse digital assets access, and is dedicated to the long-term empowerment of the real economy. For more information, please visit USDGO's official website: www.usdgo.com.

About OSL Group

OSL Group (HKEX: 863) is a global stablecoin payment and trading platform that strives to provide compliant and efficient digital financial infrastructure services globally, empowering enterprises, financial institutions and individuals to seamlessly exchange, pay, trade, and settle between fiat and digital currencies. Grounded in the core values of Open, Secure, and Licensed, it is committed to building a more efficient ecosystem that connects global markets and enables instant, seamless and compliant value movement worldwide. For media inquiries, please contact: media@osl.com

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