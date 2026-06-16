Axe Compute Secures $25.9 Million in Contracts for Long-Term Deployments of Blackwell and Grace Blackwell Compute

PITTSBURGH, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axe Compute Inc. (NASDAQ: AGPU) today announced $25.9 million in total contract value spanning two long-term agreements, as the company continues to scale up operations and business development efforts. The two enterprise deals underscore growing demand for flexible, high-performance compute infrastructure and validate Axe Compute's differentiated approach to market delivery. Of that total, $12.9 million has already been received in advance payments, reflecting client commitment and providing Axe Compute with immediate working capital to support deployment and operations.

The agreements leverage Axe Compute’s relationships with existing data centers to deliver compute resources to clients without the long lead times associated with traditional hyperscalers or incumbent neoclouds. Customers gain operational capacity quickly, enabling them to accelerate AI workloads, high-performance computing initiatives, and data-intensive operations when their business demands dictate.

"These latest wins reflect the confidence our clients place in Axe Compute's ability to deliver at scale," said Christopher Miglino, CEO of Axe Compute. "The clients we are attracting are sophisticated operators building mission-critical AI platforms. The fact that they chose Axe Compute speaks to the business we have built and where this market is heading. We are just getting started, as we were designed precisely for moments like this - where speed to deployment and reliability of infrastructure are non-negotiable."

The deployments, both long-term in nature (12 and 24 months, with ability to extend), span two distinct and high-value AI workloads at the frontier of enterprise AI adoption. One deployment, leveraging Blackwell GPUs, compute nodes, large-scale network connectivity and high-speed storage, supports an AI-centric cloud platform delivering resilient, cost-effective inference infrastructure at scale, enabling ML teams to train, fine-tune, and serve models across a broad range of generative AI applications and industries. The second deployment, leveraging the latest fully-integrated Grace Blackwell GB300 compute stack, powers a simulation infrastructure platform serving autonomy, gaming, and robotics companies, enabling large-scale generation of physics-validated 3D environments, digital twins, and synthetic scenarios that are computationally intensive by nature and demand GPU capacity at scale. Together, these use cases illustrate the range of next-generation AI workloads Axe Compute is purpose-built to serve.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as well as Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the $25.9 million contract, the Company's commercial strategy and pipeline, sales team expansion, the Company's liquidity and capital resources and the market opportunity for GPU compute infrastructure. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs as of the date of this release and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including but not limited to: risks related to the execution, enforceability, and customer performance under the $25.9 million contract; hardware supply chain constraints and facility readiness; the Company's ability to generate and grow Compute Services revenue; and those risks and uncertainties described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on March 31, 2026. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

About Axe Compute

Axe Compute Inc. (NASDAQ: AGPU) is a neocloud AI infrastructure platform built on a fundamental premise: AI innovation should not be constrained by hardware choice or inventory limitations. Axe Compute gives enterprises and AI innovators choice across hardware, geography, and deployment speed through two delivery models, its immediate access program, providing the latest GPU compute options in as fast as 48 hours across 200-plus global locations, and the build program, enabling enterprises to access large-scale dedicated AI Factories, all backed by enterprise-grade SLAs and support. Axe Compute is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, visit axecompute.com.