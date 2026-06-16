BreachRx Appoints Phil Venables to Board of Directors as AI Attack Era Redefines Enterprise Incident Response

SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BreachRx , the leader in cyber incident response management (CIRM), today announced that Phil Venables , Partner at Ballistic Ventures and one of the world’s most respected cybersecurity and risk leaders, joins the company’s Board of Directors.

Venables brings decades of experience advising boards, executives, CISOs, and technology leaders on cybersecurity, governance, and risk. He previously served as Chief Information Security Officer at both Google Cloud and at Goldman Sachs. At Ballistic Ventures, Venables works with category-defining cybersecurity companies addressing the most urgent challenges facing modern enterprises.

His appointment comes as organizations face a new scaling crisis in incident response. Cyber incidents, privacy events, operational disruptions, third-party failures, rogue agents, and AI-driven threats are becoming relentless, operating without time zones, at machine speed, without human fatigue. AI is also lowering the barrier to advanced offensive capabilities, accelerating the speed and scale at which vulnerabilities can be discovered, exploited, and operationalized. CISOs now operate under compressed response windows, while managing more stakeholders, tighter disclosure windows, more regulatory obligations, and board-level scrutiny.

“Phil is the standard bearer for how CISOs should approach business disruption and incident response,” said Andy Lunsford, CEO of BreachRx. “His perspective is perfectly aligned with the problem we built BreachRx to solve. The attacks are hitting us at machine speed, but our response is often siloed, chaotic, and ill-equipped to evolving AI threats. Companies need clear ownership, a single source of truth, structured workflows, and the ability to make aligned cross-functional decisions with incidents that can develop at machine speed. Phil’s experience with CISOs, boards, and regulators will be invaluable as we scale BreachRx adoption.”

The coming wave of offensive AI attacks and concurrent incidents is testing the limits of enterprise response. Playbooks break, ownership blurs, and critical decisions made in Slack threads, side conversations, spreadsheets, and status meetings will not scale. As incidents multiply across domains and stakeholders, coordination degrades, decisions fragment, deadlines are missed, communications become inconsistent, and risk compounds.

“Through decades of experience as a security leader across some of the world’s largest organizations, I’ve seen firsthand that cybersecurity, more than ever, requires an enterprise response capability and depends on the ability to manage complexity at speed,” said Phil Venables, Partner at Ballistic Ventures. “BreachRx’s focus on scaling disciplined incident response aligns deeply with the needs of enterprises facing more simultaneous, complex, and scrutinized cyber events.”

BreachRx is the next-generation, AI-powered command center for incident response–bringing order, coordination, and clarity to moments of chaos. The platform coordinates work across security, legal, privacy, communications, compliance, IT, executives, outside counsel, and other stakeholders. It helps teams clarify ownership, orchestrate workflows, track regulatory and contractual obligations, preserve privileged collaboration, maintain live status visibility, and produce an audit-ready record in real time.

The appointment also reinforces BreachRx’s focus on AI-native incident response. AI is changing the economics of cyber offense by making advanced exploitation, social engineering, automation, and scale more accessible. It is also changing the shape of incidents, making them more adaptive, ambiguous and difficult to govern. BreachRx’s agentic AI capabilities help teams reduce decision latency, generate response tasks, summarize activity, identify gaps, translate regulatory and contractual timelines into plain language, and keep teams synchronized as incidents evolve.

For more information and to request a demo, please visit www.breachrx.com .

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About BreachRx

BreachRx offers the Rex Platform, an agentic AI platform that helps enterprises respond to cyber incidents and other disruptive events. As AI-driven threats increase the volume, speed, and simultaneity of incidents, organizations are now facing a continuous state of disruption. Enterprise response is even more mission-critical and Rex elevates incident response to a coordinated, enterprise-wide capability spanning security, IT, legal, communications, and executive leadership. The platform provides intelligent agents to manage the response—clarifying ownership, adapting playbooks, and coordinating stakeholders as incidents evolve. Organizations can manage scale, reduce chaos, and maintain control under pressure. The result is faster, more consistent response, less chaos, and confident, defensible decisions at scale. For more information, visit www.breachrx.com .

Media Contact:

Susie Dougherty for BreachRx

BreachRx@marketbridge.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c09ca4db-06e2-4bd0-b9f9-271c0bf61608