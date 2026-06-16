Eos Energy Enterprises Launches Commercial Production at Second Manufacturing Facility

PITTSBURGH, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) (“Eos” or the “Company”), America’s leading innovator in designing, manufacturing, and providing zinc-based long duration energy storage (LDES) systems sourced and manufactured in the United States, today announced the start of commercial production at its Thorn Hill manufacturing facility in Marshall Township, Pennsylvania, following the successful completion of Site Acceptance Testing (SAT) for Battery Line 2.

The launch of Battery Line 2 represents a major milestone in Eos’ evolution from proving its manufacturing model to scaling it. Following the successful deployment of Line 1, the Company has now demonstrated its ability to replicate, improve, and implement automated battery production at a second facility, helping reduce execution risk associated with future manufacturing expansion.

Eos is expanding production capacity to support growing customer demand, execute against its contracted backlog, and position the Company for the next phase of growth. Simultaneously, Line 1 surpassed its full-year 2025 production in just the first 164 days of 2026. This achievement, together with the startup of the new line, establishes a proven blueprint for future capacity additions while advancing Eos toward its goal of reaching 4 GWh of annual manufacturing capacity by the end of 2026.

Demand for Eos technology continues to build across multiple applications, supported in part by Frontier Power USA’s (FPUSA) 2 GWh capacity reservation agreement. In May 2026, FPUSA signed its first transaction to acquire a 480 MWh battery project portfolio in Texas from Bimergen Energy which was followed by FPUSA’s strategic framework agreement with Stella Energy Solutions to further advance a 2 GWh pipeline built around Eos technology.

In the United Kingdom, Frontier Power Energy Holding Ltd (Frontier Power UK) acquired the rights to the Ayr and Busby projects in Scotland, which are expected to utilize approximately 2.8 GWh of Eos Z3 Indensity™ systems under an existing framework agreement that Frontier Power UK and Eos announced in April 2025. While subject to customary development milestones, project-specific agreements and closing conditions, these opportunities demonstrate the growing demand that Line 2 was built to support.

“Battery Line 2 demonstrates our ability to continuously improve as we scale,” said John Mahaz, Chief Operating Officer of Eos. “We took the lessons learned from commissioning and operating Line 1 and incorporated them directly into the design of this facility and production line. The result is a more efficient manufacturing environment with better flow and a stronger foundation for future expansion. Most importantly, it validates that our manufacturing system can be replicated and scaled with discipline.”

Battery Line 2 was designed using the operational experience and manufacturing insights gained from commissioning Line 1. The line incorporates single-piece flow architecture, enhanced process redundancy, and advanced pick-and-place gantry systems designed to improve throughput and support more efficient production at scale.

The Thorn Hill facility itself was engineered to optimize manufacturing flow and productivity. Compared to Battery Line 1, the new layout reduces raw material travel by 86% and shortens overall production line length by 40%, improving material handling, reducing complexity, and supporting higher operating efficiency.

Production operators are onsite at the Thorn Hill facility, and Line 2 has begun producing commercial batteries. The line will ramp throughout the year, with subassemblies coming online in the early third quarter and full production targeted in the fourth quarter of 2026.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos is accelerating the shift to American energy independence with positively ingenious solutions that transform how the world stores power. The Company’s BESS features the innovative Znyth™ technology, a proven chemistry with readily available non-precious earth components, that is the pre-eminent safe, non-flammable, secure, stable, and scalable alternative to conventional technology. The Company’s BESS is ideal for utility-scale, microgrid, commercial, and industrial long-duration energy storage applications (i.e., 4 to 16+ hours) and provides customers with significant operational flexibility to cost effectively address current and future increased grid demand and complexity. For more information about Eos (NASDAQ: EOSE), visit eose.com.

Contacts

Investors: ir@eose.com

Media: media@eose.com

Forward Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that refer to outlook, projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are based on our management’s beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and the information currently available to, them. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future financial and operating results and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected.

Factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: changes adversely affecting the business in which we are engaged; our ability to forecast trends accurately; our ability to generate cash, service indebtedness and incur additional indebtedness; our ability to achieve the operational milestones on the delayed draw term loan; our ability to raise financing in the future; risks associated with the credit agreement with Cerberus, including risks of default, dilution of outstanding Common Stock, consequences for failure to meet milestones and contractual lockup of shares; our customers’ ability to secure project financing; the amount of final tax credits available to our customers or to Eos pursuant to the Inflation Reduction Act; the timing and availability of future funding under the Department of Energy Loan Facility; our ability to continue to develop efficient manufacturing processes to scale and to forecast related costs and efficiencies accurately; fluctuations in our revenue and operating results; competition from existing or new competitors; our ability to convert firm order backlog and pipeline to revenue; risks associated with security breaches in our information technology systems; risks related to legal proceedings or claims; risks associated with evolving energy policies in the United States and other countries and the potential costs of regulatory compliance; risks associated with changes to the U.S. trade environment; our ability to maintain the listing of our shares of common stock on NASDAQ; our ability to grow our business and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain our management and key employees; risks related to the adverse changes in general economic conditions, including inflationary pressures and increased interest rates; risk from supply chain disruptions and other impacts of geopolitical conflict; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that Eos may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; other factors beyond our control; risks related to adverse changes in general economic conditions; and other risks and uncertainties.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to additional risks, uncertainties, and factors, including those more fully described in the Company’s most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in the subsequent periodic and current reports and other filings that the Company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Moreover, the Company operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment, and new risks and uncertainties may emerge that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.