Airia Named Winner of AI Governance Platform Award in 2026 Cybersecurity Stars Awards

ATLANTA, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airia, the control plane for enterprise AI, today announced it has been selected as a winner in the 2026 Cybersecurity Stars Awards, earning the AI Governance Platform award for its innovative approach to helping organizations scale AI safely and confidently.

"We congratulate Airia on winning the AI Governance Platform award in the 2026 Cybersecurity Stars Awards. Airia built a platform that discovers AI tools across an organization, enforces policies as AI agents run in real time, and logs what happens so teams can see and manage AI use across multiple vendors and environments. Their work reflects a thoughtful approach to helping enterprises keep pace with the complexity of AI operations today."

As AI agents proliferate across SaaS platforms, cloud environments, and internal systems, enterprises face mounting challenges around visibility, risk, and operational control. Airia addresses these challenges by unifying security and governance into a single platform that delivers runtime enforcement rather than static documentation.

The platform's cross-platform proxy architecture enables organizations to discover both sanctioned and shadow AI, enforce enterprise policies in real time, and maintain execution-level logging across vendors including Microsoft Copilot, Amazon Bedrock, and Salesforce. Core capabilities include dynamic model routing, agent constraints and guardrails, prompt injection defense, and data leakage controls.

Airia provides centralized AI inventory and defensible compliance reporting aligned to regulatory frameworks including the EU AI Act, NIST AI RMF, and ISO 42001—transforming AI from a fragmented liability into a controlled, scalable enterprise capability.

Ready to get started? Learn how to discover shadow AI in your org here.

About Airia

Founded in 2024, Airia delivers the industry’s first unified enterprise AI security and governance platform, purpose-built to accelerate AI adoption. Airia guides the world’s most innovative enterprises through their AI transformation journey by addressing the critical gap between rapid innovation and governance requirements—empowering teams to deploy AI agents fast while maintaining enterprise-grade control. Learn more at airia.com.