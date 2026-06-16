AmpliTech Group Strengthens ORAN 5G Growth Strategy with Addition of Two Senior Business Development Leaders

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmpliTech Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPG, AMPGR, AMPGZ), a designer, developer, and manufacturer of advanced RF and microwave signal processing components and 5G infrastructure systems, today announced the addition of two senior business development representatives to support the company's expanding 5G Open RAN commercial strategy. Mr. Asif Hussain and Mr. Manish Jindal bring over 50 years of telecom industry experience, with deep expertise in 5G infrastructure, carrier-grade network deployments, and strategic customer engagement with Tier 1 mobile network operators.

The appointments reflect AmpliTech's continued investment in building the commercial infrastructure necessary to scale its 5G Open RAN portfolio, including its O-RAN certified 64T64R Massive MIMO radio unit, private 5G solutions, fixed wireless access systems, and 5G Network in a Box family, across North American and international markets.

Executive Commentary

“We are at an inflection point,” said Fawad Maqbool, Founder, Chairman, President, and CEO of AmpliTech Group. “With certified technology, active deployments, and growing engagement across leading ORAN 5G network ecosystems, we believe AmpliTech is moving from technical readiness to commercial execution. The next phase of growth requires commercial horsepower to match the strength of our product portfolio. Asif and Manish bring the carrier-level relationships, deal experience, and market credibility that can help accelerate our ability to convert qualified pipeline into booked revenue. These are the right people at the right moment for AmpliTech.”



About Asif Hussain

Asif Hussain is a telecom sales and business development representative with over 20 years of experience leading strategic growth initiatives, complex commercial engagements, and digital transformation programs across North America, the Middle East, and South Asia. Prior to joining AmpliTech, Asif held senior sales and account leadership positions at Nokia, where he managed multimillion-dollar services engagements with major Tier 1 communications service providers. His experience spans 5G, cloud, core networks, IP/optical infrastructure, managed services, and private network solutions.

Asif holds a Bachelor of Electrical Engineering, University of Engineering & Technology, Program & Portfolio Management, Mini MBA Telecommunications, Certified Services Delivery Manager, and is a Professional Scrum Master (PSM).



About Manish Jindal

Manish Jindal brings over 30 years of experience in the communications industry, with a career spanning product development, product management, solution architecture, technology strategy, and business development across some of the world's leading telecom organizations.

Prior to joining AmpliTech, Jindal retired from Charter Communications, where he led next-generation wireless research and development, including 5G, fixed wireless broadband, wireline and wireless convergence, spectrum strategy, and industrial IoT initiatives. Before Charter, he served as VP and Head of Technology Strategy for Ericsson North America, where he was responsible for technology leadership and the company's future growth plan. Earlier in his career, Jindal held senior roles at Nokia Networks, including CTO for the Sprint account and Head of End-to-End Solutions Architecture for North America, as well as technology leadership positions at Zhone and Nortel Networks.

Jindal holds a B.S. in Computer Science from Birla Institute of Technology, MESRA, India, and a master's in Computer Science and Telecommunications from the University of Missouri.

About AmpliTech Group, Inc.

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPG, AMPGR, AMPGZ) is a designer, developer, and manufacturer of advanced RF and microwave signal processing components and next-generation 5G infrastructure systems. The company's product portfolio spans low noise amplifiers, cryogenic amplifiers, Massive MIMO O-RAN radio systems, and 5G Network in a Box solutions, serving customers across defense, satellite communications, quantum computing, and telecommunications. AmpliTech is the only American company to have designed and commercialized an O-RAN CAT B 64T64R Massive MIMO radio unit. All products are designed and engineered in the United States. For more information, visit www.amplitechgroup.com .

Safe Harbor Statements

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its oﬃcers with respect to, among other things, that the words "may" "would" "will" "expect" "estimate" "anticipate" "believe" "intend" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. Other risks are identiﬁed and described in more detail in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s ﬁlings with the SEC, which are available on our website. We undertake no obligation to update, and we do not have a policy of updating or revising these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

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