Locus Technologies Welcomes AI Entrepreneur and Former Salesforce Data Science Leader to the Executive Team

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Locus Technologies, the leader in EHS compliance software, today announced the appointment of Silicon Valley technologist, Siena Duplan, as Vice President of AI and Strategic Operations. This key hire exemplifies Locus Technologies’ leadership and commitment to accelerating AI innovation in its product, operations, and customer solutions.

Siena brings deep experience in AI, enterprise software, data science, and operational strategy to Locus. In her new role, she will advance the company's AI capabilities for environmental compliance and operations, drawing on a career building intelligent systems where data fragmentation, auditability, and regulatory complexity are the central challenges.

"Our R&D team has built an exceptional foundation for AI innovation: a metadata-driven platform, a unified data layer, and one of the most scientifically rigorous environmental datasets in the industry,” said Sandeep Khabiya, chief technology officer at Locus Technologies. “Locus AI has hit its stride, and I am confident that bringing in expertise of this caliber in machine learning, agentic workflows, and enterprise-scale applications will take us considerably further."

Most recently, Siena was co-founder and chief executive officer of Sophare AI, an integration partner of Locus Technologies and its CSRD and ESG software. Siena led development of the AI-native B2B SaaS platform using machine learning to support pay transparency compliance reporting across 50 countries and jurisdictions. She drove end-to-end product development, including multitenant SaaS architecture, analytics interfaces, and agentic data cleaning workflows, assembling a team drawn from OpenAI, Databricks, Salesforce, and other leading technology companies.

"Locus Technologies has something genuinely rare: a platform where the system of record and system of action reinforce each other,” said Siena. “A unified data layer connecting compliance records, analytical results, and permit obligations, backed by a scientific corpus with the provenance and depth AI requires, makes Locus uniquely well-suited for enterprise AI. As someone focused on agentic AI systems, pattern recognition, and predictive modeling at the scale of big data, this is exactly where I want to be."

Prior to founding Sophare, Siena spent nearly a decade at Salesforce, most recently as Senior Member of Technical Staff, where her work spanned machine learning, natural language processing (NLP), matching algorithms, data visualization, and enterprise applications deployed at global scale. She designed and developed algorithms and AI-enabled systems supporting tens of thousands of employees across internal mobility, organizational listening, M&A integration risk detection, and compensation decision support, and built advanced NLP pipelines to help Salesforce leadership extract insight from large volumes of unstructured data.

Siena holds a Master of Information Systems Management in Business Intelligence and Data Analytics from Carnegie Mellon and a Bachelor of Science in Statistics with a minor in Philosophy from UCLA. She is a UK Global Talent Visa recipient, a Carnegie Mellon Women in Technology Fellow, and a frequent speaker on AI, analytics, and enterprise data systems.

To learn more about AI initiatives at Locus Technologies, please contact info@locustec.com or visit us at www.locustec.com.

About Locus Technologies

Locus Technologies pioneered cloud software for EHS compliance, water management, and ESG reporting in 1997 and remains the longest serving pure-play SaaS provider in the sector. Organizations ranging from mid-size enterprises to Fortune 100 corporations rely on Locus to manage more than half a billion environmental records worldwide. Locus software manages air, water, waste, energy, emissions, site, and incident data within a configurable platform for risk mitigation and regulatory reporting. With industry-leading methods for data intake, artificial intelligence, queries, validation, tracking, visualization, and tasking, Locus is uniquely suited for the most complex or consequential operations -- where accuracy and credibility cannot be compromised. Locus Technologies is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California. To learn more, visit www.locustec.com.

Media Contact:

Brenda Mahedy

Locus Technologies

media@locustechnologies.net