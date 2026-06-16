ELFA Names Kelli Nienaber Senior Vice President of Industry Advancement

WASHINGTON, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Equipment Leasing & Finance Association (ELFA) today announced that Kelli Nienaber has been named Senior Vice President of Industry Advancement. Nienaber will also continue serving as Executive Director of the Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation.

The newly established Industry Advancement division brings together ELFA’s research, education, and professional communities alongside the Foundation’s workforce development initiatives - connecting the knowledge that informs the industry with the people who will lead it forward.

"There is tremendous momentum in the equipment finance industry, and ELFA is aligning our work to help our members stay ahead of it," said Leigh Lytle, President & CEO of ELFA and President of the Foundation. "Under Kelli’s leadership, this new division will strengthen the connection between research, education, volunteer engagement, and the Foundation’s workforce programs. This alignment will ensure our members have the resources and talent they need to succeed, ultimately elevating our entire industry while reinforcing equipment finance as a driving force for the broader American economy."

In this expanded role, Nienaber will oversee ELFA’s research agenda - including major surveys, economic outlooks, industry indicators, and analysis that equip members with timely insights for informed business decisions, as well as the association’s education programs to deliver content. She will work closely with volunteer leaders at the committee and board levels to reinforce ELFA as a premier forum for collaboration and shared expertise. As Executive Director of the Foundation, she will continue to partner with the Board of Trustees to lead initiatives focused on attracting the future workforce, including student scholarships, internship and recruiting resources, and university partnerships.

“This portfolio reflects where the equipment finance industry is headed and how ELFA can best support its continued growth,” said Nienaber. “With a unified strategy across our research, education, volunteer communities, and workforce programs, we can better demonstrate the strength of this industry, expand awareness of what ELFA offers, and give our members the support they need to grow, lead, and compete.”

Nienaber brings broad experience across ELFA, having served in leadership roles spanning government relations, membership, the Foundation, and industry research since joining the organization in 2006. As a member of ELFA’s executive leadership team, she will help shape the association’s future direction by ensuring that industry intelligence, member engagement, and talent strategy work in concert to advance the equipment finance sector.

About ELFA

The Equipment Leasing & Finance Association represents financial services companies and manufacturers in the $1.3 trillion U.S. equipment finance sector. ELFA’s over 600 member companies provide essential financing that helps businesses acquire the equipment they need to operate and grow. Learn how equipment finance contributes to businesses’ success, U.S. economic growth, manufacturing and jobs at www.elfaonline.org.

About the Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation

Founded in 1989, the Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation is the equipment finance industry’s definitive resource for workforce development. Through talent development, thought leadership, and workforce evolution, the Foundation strengthens the industry and the professionals who power it - connecting organizations, educators, and emerging professionals to build the talent pipeline of tomorrow. The Foundation is 100% donor funded. www.leasefoundation.org

Media Contact: Jane Esworthy, VP, Communications & Marketing, ELFA, jesworthy@elfaonline.org