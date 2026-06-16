Vitalist Announces Strategic Partnership with Health-e Insights to Expand Vitalist's Remote Patient Monitoring Services

CALGARY, Alberta, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vitalist Inc. (TSX-V: VITA.V ; OTCQB: VTLSF ) ("Vitalist"), is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Health-e Insights LLC, a provider of clinical care coordination and patient engagement solutions. Under the terms of the Program License Agreement, effective June 14, 2026, Vitalist and its subsidiaries will deploy their Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) platform across Health-e Insights' clinical workflows.

This partnership combines Health-e Insights' clinical support and care management expertise with Vitalist's wearable-enabled remote monitoring solution. Vitalist utilizes advanced algorithms to passively and non-invasively monitor Activities of Daily Living in real-time. By tracking critical indicators, the platform provides clinicians with predictive, actionable insights. This continuous oversight allows healthcare providers to intervene early, preventing adverse events and reducing hospital readmissions.

"We are thrilled to partner with Health-e Insights to expand the deployment of the Vitalist health platform," said Dr. Charles Herman, Chief Science Officer of Vitalist. "Vitalist's advanced monitoring capabilities offer visibility into a patient's daily wellbeing without disrupting their routine. Together with Health-e Insights' clinical expertise, we are empowering healthcare providers with the tools they need to transition from reactive treatment to proactive, preventive care."

"Our partnership with Vitalist represents a major step forward in our commitment to deliver proactive, continuous care," said Lisa Quercetti, Chief Clinical Officer of Health-e Insights. "By integrating the Vitalist health platform into our clinical workflow, our care teams will have access to real-time, passive patient data. This enables us to detect subtle changes in daily routines or physical indicators early on, allowing for timely, personalized clinical interventions that keep patients safe and healthy at home."

Through this agreement, Health-e Insights will leverage Vitalist's technology for comprehensive monitoring and care coordination services, including RPM, Chronic Care Management (CCM), and advanced data analytics. The initiative is designed to streamline clinical workflows, optimize patient engagement, and significantly improve health outcomes for individuals living with chronic conditions.

About Health-e Insights

Health-e Insights LLC, based in Pennsylvania, is a provider of clinical care coordination, patient engagement, and healthcare analytics services. Dedicated to improving patient outcomes and streamlining healthcare operations, Health-e Insights supports providers through advanced remote monitoring, chronic care management, and comprehensive administrative services. With extensive experience in the post-acute space managing chronic disease, reducing hospitalizations, and improving quality of life, Health-e Insights partners with physician groups, senior communities, health systems and insurance providers to offer clinical strategies that help to achieve the three core pillars of healthcare: improving patient experience, enhancing the health of populations and reducing the per capita cost of care.

▷ For more information, visit www.health-eInsights.com .

About Vitalist Inc.

Vitalist Inc. is an innovative technology provider that helps brands build better products. Through VitalOS™, brands create seamlessly connected devices and applications that adapt to each user. By uniting hardware and software with intelligent analytics, we're building an ecosystem of personalized solutions that enhance human potential.

▷ For more information visit: www.vitalist.co | Investor Materials | LinkedIn

▷ Join the Vitalist distribution list: www.vitalist.co/investors

Press Contact

Kalvie Legat, CEO

+1 403 560-9635

ir@vitalist.ca

Walter Frank

IMS Investor Relations

+1 (203) 972-9200

vitalist@imsinvestorrelations.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities described in the press release have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable United States securities laws. In general, forward-looking information refers to disclosure about future conditions, courses of action, and events. The use of any of the words "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "intends", "plans", "will", "would", "potential", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information. More particularly and without limitation, this press release includes forward-looking information with respect to: the strategic partnership with Health-e Insights LLC and the integration of the Vitalist line of health-monitoring wearable services into Health-e Insights' clinical care coordination and patient engagement workflows; the provision, rollout, and clinical capabilities of the integrated virtual care services, including RPM and CCM; the expected strategic benefits, market expansion, and clinical reach resulting from this collaboration following the acquisition of Vitalist's subsidiaries; and the timeline and execution of the integrated service launch, clinical care coordination, and cooperative healthcare provider engagement.

Although Vitalist believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Vitalist cannot give any assurance that they will prove to be accurate. By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed in this press release. A detailed description of risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in Vitalist's most recent management's discussion and analysis on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although Vitalist has attempted to identify in its public disclosure important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned that the risk factors in its public disclosure may not be exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of Vitalist as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. However, Vitalist expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.