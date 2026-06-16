No Bar. No Barrier. No Compromise. HiKNiGHT Launches the H2 Pro eMTB

NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High-performance eMTBs have a gatekeeping problem. Frame designs, mounting height, and physical demands have quietly excluded millions of riders — older adults, riders with limited mobility, and anyone who needs to get on and off a bike with ease. HiKNiGHT launched the H2 Pro to fix that.

The H2 Pro is a dual-motor 3000W electric mountain bike built on a step-through frame — combining 180 Nm of torque, a 38 mph top speed, and 65–90 miles of range with a low-step design that makes mounting effortless for any rider, anywhere. Priced under $1,500, it delivers field-tested trail performance without the physical and financial barriers that have long defined the high-power eMTB category. The trail was never the problem. Getting on the bike was.





Power That Handles What Most Bikes Won't

The H2 Pro runs a dual brushless motor system producing 3000W of peak combined power and 180 Nm of torque. Acceleration is immediate. Steep grades are manageable. The H2 Pro handles climbs up to 45 degrees — terrain where single-motor bikes lose traction and momentum.

Top speed reaches 38 mph. The 52V 20Ah battery delivers 65 to 90 miles of real-world range per charge, depending on assist level, terrain, and rider weight.

Range anxiety is a genuine barrier for many potential e-bike riders. The H2 Pro addresses it directly — with enough capacity to cover a full week of suburban commuting on a single weekend charge for most riders.

A Frame Built Around the Rider, Not the Other Way Around

The H2 Pro introduces a step-through frame to HiKNiGHT's mountain bike lineup. This is not a cosmetic update.

Conventional diamond frames require a high leg lift to mount. That's a real obstacle for older adults with limited flexibility, riders in skirts or loose clothing, delivery riders who dismount frequently, and anyone recovering from injury.

The H2 Pro's step-through design eliminates that barrier entirely. Mounting and dismounting is low, natural, and effortless — on flat ground, at a stoplight, or on an uneven trail edge.

Structural integrity is maintained through reinforced down tubes and seat tubes, compensating for the removed top bar with thicker-walled tubing and precision welding. The lowered center of gravity improves low-speed stability — an advantage on technical terrain where balance matters most.





Suspension That Works Across All Terrain

The H2 Pro is equipped with a premium hydraulic front fork suspension engineered to mitigate harsh trail impacts on unpaved terrain while softening the jarring vibrations of cracked, uneven city pavement for consistently balanced, comfortable rides.

This isn't a trail-only bike forced into a commuting role, or a commuter bike asked to handle terrain it wasn't built for. The H2 Pro's suspension geometry is calibrated for both — which is where most riders actually ride.

"We built the H2 Pro because high performance and accessibility shouldn't be separate categories," said a HiKNiGHT spokesperson. "There are millions of riders who want real trail capability but have been excluded by frame designs that assume everyone is the same height, age, and physical condition. The H2 Pro changes that equation without compromising on power or range."

Where the H2 Pro Belongs

Daily commuting. The step-through frame and 65–90 mile range make the H2 Pro a practical choice for riders who need to get on and off the bike frequently — at stops, in parking areas, on crowded sidewalks.

Weekend trail riding. 3000W peak power and 45-degree climb capability handle most North American off-road terrain without modification or compromise.

Mixed-use adventure. For riders who commute Monday through Friday and want the same bike on a trail Saturday morning, the H2 Pro handles both roles without asking the rider to choose.

Inclusive riding. Older adults, riders with limited mobility, and those who've avoided eMTBs because of frame accessibility now have a high-performance option designed with their needs in mind.

Personalization Without Compromise

The H2 Pro is available in four colors: gray, white, orange, and blue. Understated options for riders who prefer a clean, neutral profile. High-visibility options for those who want presence on the trail or the road.

Color choice is personal. The H2 Pro offers range without forcing a single aesthetic on every rider.





A Cleaner Ride on Every Route

The H2 Pro produces zero direct emissions. Its electric drivetrain eliminates oil changes, exhaust maintenance, and fuel costs. Charging runs on electricity — a fraction of the per-mile cost of gas-powered alternatives.

For riders using the H2 Pro to replace car trips, the environmental math is straightforward: fewer short-distance drives, lower emissions per mile, and a vehicle that fits in a garage corner rather than a parking space.

Pricing and Availability

The HiKNiGHT H2 Pro is available now at a retail price under $1,500 through [https://hiknightebike.com/products/hiknight-h2pro-3000w-dual-motor-fat-tire-electric-bike].

For product inquiries, media requests, or dealer partnership information, contact the HiKNiGHT team at the address below.

About HiKNiGHT

HiKNiGHT is a direct-to-consumer electric vehicle brand focused on high-performance, accessible electric bikes and motorcycles. Operating its own production facilities, HiKNiGHT maintains direct control over component quality, manufacturing standards, and pricing — delivering field-tested performance at price points the market rarely offers at this specification level.

HiKNiGHT builds around its riders: listening to real-world feedback, iterating on design, and expanding access to performance riding for a broader population than the segment has traditionally served.

Learn more: hiknightebike.com

Contact:

Taki L.

Chief Marketing Officer, HiKNiGHT

Email: pr@hiknightebike.com

Phone: (840) 699-7732

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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