ONECNA Launches the T2 Electric Scooter: Dependable Daily Commuting for Under $600

NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The T2 brings ONECNA's performance-grade engineering to the most accessible price point in the brand's commuter lineup — delivering reliable power, solid construction, and everyday practicality for under $600.





ONECNA, the electric mobility brand that first established its North American reputation through high-performance off-road scooters, today announced the launch of the T2 Electric Scooter. Priced under $600, the T2 is the most accessible model in ONECNA's growing commuter lineup — and the latest step in the brand's deepening focus on urban transportation. After entering the commuter segment with the A2 and T3, and following the recent debut of the T4, ONECNA now extends that same engineering discipline to riders who prioritize value without compromising on durability or daily reliability.

ONECNA built its brand on a straightforward premise: riders deserve better than what the budget market typically offers. That philosophy, first applied to high-performance off-road machines, now runs through every commuter model the brand produces. The T2 carries that same standard into the sub-$600 category — a price range often associated with scooters that underdeliver on quality, lifespan, and real-world usability. The T2 is ONECNA's answer to that gap: a commuter scooter built to the same structural standards as the rest of the lineup, at a price point that works for a broader range of riders.

Solid Power for City Streets

The T2 is powered by a 48V brushless DC motor with a rated output of 800W and a peak power of 1200W. Sinusoidal wave acceleration ensures smooth, progressive power delivery from a standstill — a meaningful advantage in stop-and-go urban traffic where abrupt throttle response creates fatigue over time. The motor's maximum output torque of 30.7 N·m give the T2 sufficient pull for typical city inclines and loaded starts without straining the drivetrain.

For riders navigating mixed urban terrain — gentle grades, crosswalk ramps, bridge approaches, and the unpredictable mix of surfaces that define most American city streets — the T2 handles daily conditions with straightforward competence. It is not engineered for extreme performance, and ONECNA does not position it that way. What the T2 offers is something different and arguably more valuable to the average commuter: consistent, dependable operation without the mechanical surprises that plague cheaper alternatives. A scooter that starts every morning and gets the rider where they need to go is worth more in practice than one with impressive peak specs and questionable long-term reliability.





Battery Built for the Daily Commute

The T2 runs on a 48V 13.5Ah lithium battery pack with BMS protection — monitoring against overcharge, over-discharge, and thermal issues to extend battery lifespan and maintain safe operation. For most urban commuters covering distances of 10 to 15 miles per day, the T2's battery capacity provides a comfortable buffer for round-trip commuting without the need for daily charging.

The included universal charger accepts 100–240V input, making it compatible with any standard outlet in North America and internationally. Output is rated at 54.6V and 2A, with a full charge time of approximately 6.5 hours — suitable for overnight charging at home or a full top-up during a standard workday.

Ride Quality and Safety

The T2 is equipped with front and rear spring suspension systems, absorbing the routine bumps, cracks, and uneven surfaces that define city pavement. The front suspension provides 35mm of travel, while the rear unit handles the heavier load range with a spring rated between 864 and 1,056 lbs — providing a stable, planted feel even on rougher urban roads. The 10-inch vacuum anti-puncture tires operate at an optimal pressure of 36 psi, offering a balance of grip, rolling efficiency, and resistance to roadside debris that can end a ride unexpectedly.

Lighting on the T2 is built for practical visibility rather than aesthetics alone. The 2.6W LED headlight operates at a 13-degree beam angle, projecting onto up to 15 square meters of road surface ahead. Turn signals and a 0.36W tail light complete the lighting package, giving riders the communication tools needed for safe navigation in mixed traffic. The scooter's foldable frame design adds practical portability — making it easier to carry onto public transit, store under a desk, or stow in a car trunk between rides.

"The T2 is for riders who need a scooter that simply works — day after day, without drama," said a spokesperson for ONECNA. "We did not strip out quality to hit the price point. We applied the same engineering standards we use across the entire lineup and built a scooter that gives everyday commuters exactly what they need: reliable power, a durable frame, and safe stopping, at a price that makes it accessible to far more people."

A Commuter Lineup Built on Off-Road Foundations

ONECNA entered North America as an off-road brand, building a following through high-performance GT series scooters designed for all-terrain riding. Over the past several years, the brand has methodically expanded into the commuter segment — first with the A2 and T3, then with the recently launched T4, and now with the T2. Each model in the commuter lineup carries the same underlying commitment to build quality that defined ONECNA's off-road reputation: robust frames, reliable drivetrains, and components chosen for longevity over cost-cutting.

The T2 sits at the entry point of this lineup — and ONECNA is deliberate about what that means. Entry-level pricing does not mean entry-level standards. The T2 is designed to outlast and outperform the disposable scooters that dominate its price tier, giving budget-conscious riders a product that holds up over months and years of daily use rather than weeks. The foldable design makes it equally practical for multimodal commuters who combine scooter riding with subway, bus, or rideshare — a real-world usage pattern that puts structural demands on a frame that cheaper competitors often fail to meet.

Addressing the Entry-Level Quality Gap

The sub-$600 electric scooter category is large and crowded, but quality within it is uneven. Many products at this price point use undersized motors, low-capacity batteries, and frames that show wear within a few months of regular use. For commuters who rely on their scooter as a daily transportation tool — not an occasional toy — this represents a real problem. The global electric scooter market is projected to exceed $41 billion by 2030, driven in large part by commuters seeking affordable, reliable alternatives to cars and public transit. The T2 is positioned to serve this demand with a product that takes the category seriously.

"There are a lot of cheap scooters out there," the spokesperson added. "What there are not enough of are affordable scooters that you can actually count on. The T2 is our answer to that. We want riders at every budget level to have access to a scooter that does not let them down on the way to work."

The ONECNA T2 Electric Scooter is available now at under $600 through the official ONECNA website. For full specifications and ordering information, visit https://onecnascooter.com/products/onecna-t2-electric-scooter.





About ONECNA

ONECNA is an electric mobility brand built on a foundation of performance engineering and rider-first design. Founded to challenge the status quo of the electric scooter market, ONECNA produces a full lineup of models spanning high-performance off-road scooters and purpose-built urban commuters. With products designed for durability, real-world usability, and accessible pricing, ONECNA serves riders across North America who expect more from their electric scooter.

Contacts

Taki L.

Chief Marketing Officer, ONECNA

Email: kolteam@onecnascooter.com

Phone: (213)809-7824

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