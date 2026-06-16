TAB Bank Closes $8 Million Working Capital Facility with Optimum Foods to Provide Meals and Other Critical Food Options for Youth Throughout the USA

OGDEN, Utah, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAB Bank closed an $8 million working capital facility for Optimum Foods, a Veteran-Owned Small Business with primary operations in Texas that provides and distributes shelf-stable meal solutions nationwide through parcel, less-than-truckload (LTL), and full truckload shipping. The financing will support increased production capacity, inventory purchases, and working capital needs as Optimum Foods continues to expand its reach among nonprofit organizations, school districts, food banks, and community partners across the country.

"It has been a pleasure working with Sam and the rest of the TAB Bank team on this new facility. It provides the financial flexibility necessary to support our continued growth and deliver more nutritious meals to children and families nationwide," said Troy Hedland, Chief Executive Officer of Optimum Foods. "TAB Bank took the time to understand our business model, mission, and growth strategy, and we look forward to building a long-term partnership with their team."

"This transaction highlights our ability to deliver a comprehensive solution to a growing company. Optimum Foods has aggressive growth plans, and we plan to work right alongside them as they continue expanding their impact through federally supported child nutrition programs," stated Sam Cirelli, Vice President of Business Development at TAB Bank.

TAB Bank provides customized financial solutions to help businesses thrive in competitive markets. With a range of services, including working capital facilities, term loans, and equipment financing, TAB Bank delivers bold financial solutions that lift and empower businesses nationwide.

About TAB Bank

At TAB Bank , our mission is to unlock dreams with bold financial solutions that empower individuals and businesses nationwide. We are committed to building value in all we do through our innovative banking products. Our dedication drives us to continuously improve, ensuring that we meet the evolving needs of our clients with excellence and agility. For over 27 years, we have remained steadfast in offering tailored, technology-enabled solutions designed to simplify and enhance the banking experience.

For more information about how we can help you achieve your financial dreams, visit www.TABBank.com .