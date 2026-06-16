Foresight Showcases at Eurosatory 2026 its Advanced 3D Perception Technologies

Foresight’s technology will be integrated with VisionWave’s expeditionary autonomy ecosystem

NESS ZIONA, Israel, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX) (“Foresight” or the “Company”), an innovator in 3D perception systems, today announced its participation alongside strategic partner VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) (“VisionWave”) at Eurosatory 2026 in Paris, France. The joint demonstration will highlight Foresight’s cutting-edge stereo vision, thermal imaging, and neuromorphic sensing technologies integrated into VisionWave’s VARAN™ autonomous ground platform and broader expeditionary autonomy ecosystem.

As part of the recently announced strategic collaboration and investment, Foresight’s passive, high-resolution perception suite - including visible-light and infrared stereo cameras will power critical autonomy and battlefield awareness capabilities on VisionWave’s products. The showcase will feature an autonomous vehicle equipped with Foresight’s multi-spectral 3D sensing systems, delivering robust object detection, depth mapping, and navigation in contested, degraded, and GPS-denied environments.

Key Highlights of the Joint Demonstration:

Integrated Perception Stack: Foresight’s stereo vision and thermal technologies combined with VisionWave’s radio-frequency (“RF”) based sensing and Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) analytics to create a comprehensive, multi-domain perception platform for counter- Unmanned Aerial Systems (“UAS”), tactical unmanned systems, and force protection.

Autonomous Ground Vehicle Demo: Live or simulated operation of the VARAN ™ platform showcasing real-time 3D environmental mapping, obstacle avoidance, and target identification powered by Foresight’s sensors.

platform showcasing real-time 3D environmental mapping, obstacle avoidance, and target identification powered by Foresight’s sensors. Stealth Autonomy in Challenging Conditions: Emphasis on passive, low-signature operation suitable for forward-deployed forces, border security, and critical infrastructure protection.

Accelerated Commercialization: The collaboration leverages Foresight’s proven automotive-grade sensing heritage to deliver defense-grade solutions at scale.

“We are excited to demonstrate how Foresight’s mature 3D perception technologies are enhancing VisionWave’s autonomous systems at Eurosatory 2026,” said Haim Siboni, Chief Executive Officer of Foresight. “We believe that this integration represents a significant step forward in delivering reliable, real-time intelligence for modern defense operations. We believe that our collaboration with VisionWave positions Foresight at the forefront of the growing expeditionary autonomy market.”

The joint exhibition aligns with the companies’ strategic agreement, under which VisionWave is investing up to $17.5 million in Foresight, in the form of VisionWave shares, in exchange for a controlling stake of up to 52%, while both entities continue to operate independently as publicly traded companies. The transaction remains subject to receipt of all required regulatory, stock-exchange and shareholder approvals, and other customary closing conditions.

Eurosatory 2026 takes place from June 15-19, 2026, at Paris Nord Villepinte Exhibition Center. Attendees and partners are invited to visit VisionWave’s exhibition area for integrated demonstrations and private briefings.

About Foresight

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX) is a technology company developing advanced three-dimensional (3D) perception systems and cellular-based applications. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Foresight Automotive Ltd., Foresight Changzhou Automotive Ltd. and Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., Foresight develops both “in-line-of-sight” vision systems and “beyond-line-of-sight” accident-prevention solutions.

Foresight’s 3D perception systems include modules of automatic calibration and dense 3D point cloud that can be applied to different markets such as automotive, defense, autonomous driving, agriculture, heavy industrial equipment and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Eye-Net Mobile develops next-generation vehicle-to-everything (V2X) collision prevention solutions and smart automotive systems to enhance road safety and situational awareness for all road users in urban mobility environments. By leveraging cutting-edge AI technology, advanced analytics, and existing cellular networks, Eye-Net’s innovative solution suite delivers real-time pre-collision alerts to all road users via smartphones and other smart devices within vehicles.

For more information about Foresight and its wholly owned subsidiary, Foresight Automotive, visit www.foresightauto.com , follow @ForesightAuto1 on X, or join Foresight Automotive on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Foresight is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the benefits and advantages of investment and collaboration with VisionWave, Foresight’s belief that this integration represents a significant step forward in delivering reliable, real-time intelligence for modern defense operations and its belief that its collaboration with VisionWave positions Foresight at the forefront of the growing expeditionary autonomy market. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Foresight’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance or achievements of Foresight could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release.

These forward-looking statements are made solely by Foresight and do not constitute statements or projections of VisionWave Holdings, Inc. VisionWave makes no representations or warranties regarding the accuracy or completeness of any information contained herein and disclaims any responsibility for this press release. VisionWave undertakes no obligation to update or revise any information contained in this press release.

The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Foresight's annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 25, 2026, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Foresight undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Foresight is not responsible for the content of third-party websites.

Investor Relations Contact:

Miri Segal-Scharia

CEO

MS-IR LLC

msegal@ms-ir.com