Propanc Biopharma’s CEO Tours European CDMO & Plans for GMP Production of PRP for Phase 1b, FIH Study

MELBOURNE, Australia, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPCB) (“Propanc” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for chronic diseases, including recurrent and metastatic cancer, today announced that Mr. James Nathanielsz, Propanc’s Chief Executive Officer, toured the GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) facility of the European CDMO (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization) in preparation for the upcoming production of the Company’s lead asset, PRP, for the upcoming Phase 1b, First-In-Human (FIH) study in 30 – 40 advanced cancer patients suffering from solid tumors. In addition to touring the facility, the joint development team, consisting of Propanc’s R&D team and the key personnel from the CDMO engaged in discussions regarding the proposed project timelines, including the pre-production, engineering run and future GMP production and release of PRP, a world-first, fixed combination of two proenzymes, trypsinogen and chymotrypsinogen administered by I.V. injection once weekly. The plan is to undertake the following steps towards preparation of the finished drug product for the Phase 1b, FIH study, according to the following target dates:

Preproduction in August 2026

Engineering run in October 2026

GMP manufacture to commence December 2026



It is anticipated that four weeks stability data post the engineering run will be sufficient to support a Phase 1B clinical trial application in Australia planned for submission in 2026.

Established in 2017, they provide services to a wide range of clients, including startups, large pharmaceutical companies, and other CDMOs, helping their biologic products reach the market efficiently. Operating across two building sites totaling 4,500sqm, with additional space reserved for future expansion, key facility allocations include 500sqm for development activities, 1,400sqm for cGMP manufacturing, 400sqm for analytical testing and a 400sqm cGMP warehouse. The company holds multiple certifications, including ISO 9001:2015, ISO 13485:2016, ISO 14001:2015, and GMP compliance, ensuring high-quality standards across all stages of biologics production.

“Visiting our CDMO partner provides tremendous benefits being able to visualize future cGMP production of PRP, building the foundation for a strong partnership and creating an understanding between the parties about the vision for the future, in particular, our plans for PRP as a world first cancer therapy for the treatment and prevention of metastatic cancer from solid tumors, which are often incurable,” said Mr. Nathanielsz. “In addition, visiting the facility in person has helped me to appreciate the significant capital investment into their modern equipment and building facilities which are perfectly suited for early-stage developers whom they desire to grow with. I am looking forward to working with our partner of choice after an extensive process to identify the right characteristics in the people, their facilities, and processes. We believe we have the tools in place to advance PRP through clinical development as efficiently as possible.”

Based in Europe, the CDMO provides end-to-end services for preclinical and clinical projects, with extensive experience in decoding biologics production (plasmid DNA and recombinant proteins) providing services of cell line generation, banking and characterization, analytical development, process development and batches production of both drug substances and drug products (decoding biologics production refers to the specialized process of understanding, optimizing, and controlling the manufacturing of complex medicines derived from living cells, such as proteins, vaccines, and monoclonal antibodies).





CDMO for biologics production





Mr Nathanielsz (far right) with Propanc & European CDMO team members

About Propanc Biopharma, Inc.

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPCB) is developing a novel approach to preventing cancer recurrence and metastasis by targeting and eradicating cancer stem cells through proenzyme activation. The Company’s lead product candidate, PRP, is designed to address the underlying drivers of cancer proliferation and spread.

More information: www.propanc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements relating to the Company’s expectations regarding its market position and market opportunity, expectations and plans as to its product development, manufacturing and sales, and relations with its partners and investors, made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company’s current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding its business, operations and other similar or related factors. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “believe,” “estimate,” and other similar or related expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements because of several factors, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to market conditions, as well as those risks described under “Risk Factors” in the prospectus related to the proposed offering and those described in the Company’s filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

Company:

Propanc Biopharma, Inc.

James Nathanielsz

+61-3-9882-0780

info@propanc.com

Investor Contact:

irteam@propanc.com

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