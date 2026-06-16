VyOS 1.5 LTS Now Available on Equinix Network Edge, Bringing VPP-Accelerated Performance and Automation-First Networking to the Global Interconnection Fabric

POWAY, Calif., June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VyOS Networks today announced the availability of VyOS 1.5 LTS on Equinix Network Edge, bringing the latest long-term support release of the VyOS Universal Networking Platform to Equinix's global interconnection infrastructure. Enterprises, service providers, and infrastructure teams can now deploy VyOS 1.5 LTS as a virtual network function (VNF) on Equinix Network Edge, with access to Equinix Fabric and direct on-ramps to major cloud providers, including AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud.

VyOS 1.5 LTS represents a significant step forward from the version originally introduced to Platform Equinix in 2023. The release introduces VPP (Vector Packet Processing), an accelerated dataplane that can deliver packet forwarding performance up to 15x faster than the standard Linux kernel dataplane, making it suited for high-throughput edge and hybrid cloud deployments where latency and throughput are critical. VPP can be deployed selectively on high-traffic interfaces while the kernel dataplane remains active, where full feature coverage is required, giving operators precise control over the performance and capability trade-off.

Beyond raw performance, VyOS 1.5 LTS brings a transactional CLI with commit and rollback, built-in configuration versioning, and automation-first integration designed to make network operations part of the delivery pipeline rather than a manual step outside of it. These capabilities are available consistently across all deployment targets, including bare metal, major hypervisors, public cloud, and Equinix Network Edge, under a single operational model and configuration interface.

On Equinix Network Edge, VyOS 1.5 LTS is available on month-to-month or committed term billing, priced by VNF size. Combined with VyOS's software subscription model, which carries no per-bandwidth, per-tunnel, or per-user fees, organizations can scale their edge network footprint without the licensing overhead that typically accompanies growth on traditional networking platforms.

"VyOS 1.5 LTS on Equinix Network Edge is the most capable version of VyOS we have brought to this platform," said Santiago Blanquet, Chief Revenue Officer at VyOS Networks. "Teams can now deploy high-performance, production-grade networking at the interconnection layer in minutes, with the same operational model they use everywhere else in their infrastructure. The combination of VPP acceleration, transactional configuration management, and a software cost model that does not penalize growth removes the barriers that used to make edge networking a slow and operationally fragmented exercise."

VyOS 1.5 LTS is available now on Equinix Network Edge across all supported metro locations. For more information, visit vyos.io or contact sales@vyos.io.

About VyOS Networks

VyOS Networks is the global leader in open-source networking, delivering secure, scalable, and automated solutions for organizations across bare metal, cloud, and edge environments. Built on Linux and trusted by enterprises, service providers, and integrators worldwide, VyOS provides an enterprise-grade platform that unifies advanced routing, firewall, and VPN capabilities with full control and zero vendor lock-in. Your network, your rules: adaptable, transparent, and future-proof by design, VyOS empowers you to operate with operational simplicity, high performance, continuous innovation, and cost-sustainable scalability.