



NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

According to sources close to Union’s operational structure, the company is currently forming an annual plan for international expansion. This is not merely about growing its user base or strengthening its digital presence, but about a deeper strategic move — the development of a network of authorized Union representative offices across different regions of the world.

Once confirmed, it could mark a transition for the ecosystem to an entirely new level of maturity. Union has long positioned itself not as a local digital product or a short-term platform built for a single market cycle, but as an international infrastructure designed for long-term development, scalability, and systemic presence. Now, judging by insider signals, the company appears to be preparing to reinforce this positioning not only technologically, but also physically — through official points of presence in key countries and regions.

According to preliminary information, several directions are currently being considered: Europe, Asia, CIS countries, as well as selected promising jurisdictions where there is already strong interest in digital financial products, new formats of investment participation, IT ecosystems, and platform-based solutions. This approach seems logical: the market is becoming increasingly regional in terms of requirements, while remaining global in terms of opportunities. For a strong platform today, it is no longer enough to simply be available online. It is important to build a clear system of communication, support, representation, and trust on the ground.

Sources note that the first steps in this direction are already being taken. According to them, Union is internally studying formats for authorizing regional partners, standards for future representative offices, legal frameworks, operational regulations, quality control mechanisms, and models for interacting with local communities. This does not look like a quick marketing move or an attempt to create information noise around the brand. Rather, it appears to be fundamental preparation for scaling, where each representative office should become not just a point of presence, but a full-fledged element of a unified international structure.

For Union, such a vector could become an important confirmation of the seriousness of its intentions. In a market where many projects limit themselves to loud statements, the company seems to be choosing a more complex and mature path — building a sustainable global network. Such a process requires resources, time, legal precision, management discipline, and an understanding of the local specifics of each region. But these are exactly the kinds of steps that usually distinguish platforms built for the long term from projects operating only within the momentum of the current market cycle.

In fact, this may signal Union’s entry into a new competitive field. Not only as a digital platform, but as a full-scale international ecosystem with growing infrastructure, regional coverage, a clear presence strategy, and a stronger connection with users on the ground.

The company has not yet disclosed official details, and many elements of the future strategy remain within closed planning. However, the very emergence of such insider signals suggests that Union is likely already working on the next stage of its development.

If this information proves accurate, the coming year could become one of the most important periods in Union’s history — a stage when the ambition of global growth begins to transform into a concrete map of international presence.