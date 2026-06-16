Old Dominion University Secures President Hemphill’s Visionary Leadership Through 2032 Following a Five-Year Tenure of Historic Milestones Marked By Transformational Impact and Growing Success

NORFOLK, VA., June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Old Dominion University Board of Visitors today announced a formal contract extension for President Brian O. Hemphill, Ph.D., securing his steadfast leadership of the institution through 2032. The extension reflects the Board's unwavering confidence in President Hemphill's visionary leadership and recognizes one of the most consequential periods of advancement, growth and transformation in Old Dominion University's history.

During his first five years leading Old Dominion University, President Hemphill has overseen a level of institutional transformation unmatched in scope, scale and impact. From leading the historic integration of Eastern Virginia Medical School into Old Dominion University and securing public and private investment to driving record-setting growth in research, philanthropy, enrollment innovation and regional engagement, his administration has fundamentally reshaped the trajectory of the institution. While every president leaves a mark on an institution, few have accomplished in five years what has been achieved during President Hemphill’s administration. The Board's action reflects both recognition of those results and confidence in the future being built at Old Dominion University.

Historic Integration of Health Sciences with Growing Impact

The defining achievement of President Hemphill's tenure has been the historic integration of Eastern Virginia Medical School into Old Dominion University, completed on July 1, 2024. The integration established Macon & Joan Brock Virginia Health Sciences at Old Dominion University, creating the Commonwealth of Virginia's largest and most comprehensive academic health sciences center and positioning the institution among a select group of universities nationwide that combine a major public research institution with an integrated health sciences enterprise. The integration was supported by a transformative $650 million investment over the decade, including a landmark $350 million commitment from Sentara Health and $300 million from the Commonwealth. Additional philanthropic investments, including a $20 million gift from Joan Brock establishing the Macon & Joan Brock Opportunity Scholarship Program, along with a $15 million investment to develop the Joan P. Brock Institute for Nutrition Science and Health, and a $20 million gift from Dennis and Jan Ellmer establishing the Ellmer Health Scholars Program, have further strengthened the institution's ability to address healthcare workforce shortages, expand access to care and improve health outcomes throughout the region.

National Leadership in Technology, Innovation and the Intelligent University

President Hemphill has also positioned Old Dominion University at the forefront of higher education innovation through the launch of the Forward-Focused Digital Transformation (FFDT), a comprehensive strategy with a nearly $30 million investment designed to reimagine how a modern public university teaches, researches and serves students in an increasingly digital world. Central to this effort is the University's groundbreaking partnership with Google, which resulted in the creation of MonarchSphere powered by Google Cloud, a first-of-its-kind artificial intelligence incubator in higher education that connects students, faculty, researchers, industry partners and public-sector organizations to emerging technologies and real-world problem solving.

Through FFDT, the University is modernizing the academic experience by upgrading more than 180 classrooms into technology-enabled learning environments that support a range of instructional models, including active learning, simulation-based education, immersive technologies, such as virtual and augmented reality, as well as advanced digital collaboration. The initiative is also expanding the use of artificial intelligence across teaching, research, student support and administrative operations, while strengthening the technological infrastructure required to support future growth.

Strategic Capital Investments Transforming the Campus

Under President Hemphill's leadership, Old Dominion University has also embarked on one of the most ambitious periods of physical transformation in its history. Guided by the 2025-2035 Master Plan, the University is executing a series of major capital investments to strengthen academic excellence, expand research capacity, enhance student experiences and deepen community engagement.

Among these projects are the $184 million Biological Sciences Building, scheduled for completion by 2030, and the approximately $250 million Engineering and Arts Building, the largest academic construction project in University history. This critical $250 million capital investment was introduced in the Governor's budget and was strongly supported by both the House and Senate. Additional investments include the $25 million expansion of the Barry Art Museum through the Waitzer Wing, modernization of the $24 million Ellmer Family Baseball Complex, a $14 million renovation to create a state-of-the-art police station, and strategic real estate acquisitions supporting long-term campus growth and connectivity. Collectively, these investments reflect a commitment to ensuring that the University's physical infrastructure matches the scale of its academic and research ambitions.

Record-Setting Growth in Philanthropy

A hallmark of President Hemphill's tenure has been a historic acceleration in philanthropic giving and donor engagement. For decades, annual fundraising totals averaged approximately $35 million. Under President Hemphill's leadership, the University has achieved unprecedented levels of philanthropic support, growing annual contributions to $47.8 million in FY 2023, $61.7 million in FY 2024 and a record-breaking $106.3 million in FY 2025.

This dramatic increase in donor confidence has strengthened scholarships, expanded academic programs, supported faculty excellence and positioned the University to successfully conclude the most ambitious fundraising campaign in its history ahead of schedule. University and foundation endowment assets now approach the $600 million mark, reflecting the growing confidence of alumni, friends, corporations and philanthropic partners in the University's future.

Unprecedented Growth in Research and Innovation

Old Dominion University has also experienced unprecedented growth in research and development activity during President Hemphill's tenure. Already recognized as an R1 institution by the Carnegie Classification, the University has expanded its research enterprise to record levels, increasing annual research and development expenditures from historic norms near $55 million to $87.0 million in FY 2022, $95.3 million in FY 2023, $104.1 million in FY 2024 and a record $116.9 million in FY 2025.

Additionally, Old Dominion University recently established the National Security Institute, uniquely positioned at the nexus of national security work occurring right here in Hampton Roads. Together, these efforts are establishing a model for what the next generation of public higher education can become: high-tech, high-touch, student-centered and workforce-connected. The sustained growth and enhancements to the research enterprise have strengthened the University's national competitiveness, while expanding its impact in strategic areas, such as cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, maritime and coastal resilience, health sciences, data science, national security and advanced manufacturing. Research growth has also driven record indirect cost recoveries and expanded opportunities for faculty, graduate students and research partners across the region and beyond.

Student Success First and Foremost

At the core of President Hemphill's vision has been a commitment to student success. Over the past five years, Old Dominion University has achieved a substantial nearly seven-percentage-point increase in first-year student retention, rising from a low of 71.1% to 78.6%. This upward trajectory is further reinforced by the university's landmark internship commitment, ensuring that students are guaranteed access to high-impact work-based learning and real-world professional experiences prior to graduation. These focused student-centric initiatives have earned significant national recognition, solidifying Old Dominion University's reputation as a premier destination for academic excellence, upward social mobility and career readiness. Simultaneously expanding access, strengthening academic support systems, modernizing instructional delivery and creating stronger connections between academic programs and workforce opportunities, these gains reflect a deliberate strategy focused on meeting students where they are and preparing them for success in a rapidly changing economy.

Looking Ahead to 2032

Today, the combined enterprise contributes an estimated $3.8 billion annually to Virginia's economy, while advancing research, education and clinical innovation across the Commonwealth. The University's growth and momentum have strengthened its financial position, with the institution now operating as an enterprise exceeding $1 billion in annual activity. As the University enters its next chapter, the contract extension signals more than leadership continuity. It reflects confidence in a vision that has already delivered historic results and a commitment to sustaining the momentum that has positioned Old Dominion University among the most innovative and forward-focused public universities in the nation. With the extension secured, President Hemphill will continue leading the execution of the University's strategic plan, Forward-Focused: Where Innovation Meets Possibilities, with an emphasis on research excellence, workforce development, student success, healthcare innovation and regional economic impact.

Reflections on Leadership and Impact

"President Hemphill's dynamic leadership has propelled Old Dominion University to new heights over the past five years," said Board of Visitors Rector P. Murry Pitts ’80. "The Board's decision reflects a simple reality: Old Dominion University is stronger today than at any point in its history. In just five years, President Hemphill has led transformative achievements that many institutions spend decades trying to accomplish. From the historic integration of Eastern Virginia Medical School to record-setting growth in research, philanthropy and innovation, his strong leadership and proven results have fundamentally elevated the trajectory of our University. The momentum we see today is undeniable, and the Board is confident – and immensely proud – that the institution's most significant achievements still lie ahead."

Board of Visitors Vice Rector Andrew Hodge added, "The economic and structural transformation we have witnessed under President Hemphill's leadership has fundamentally changed the scale of what is possible for Old Dominion University. His administration has paired bold vision with disciplined execution, ensuring that strategic investments translate into measurable results for students, faculty, staff and alumni, as well as the broader region and the Commonwealth. Extending his contract provides continuity at a pivotal moment in the institution's history."

As a representative of the academic community, Dr. John B. Ford, Professor and Eminent Scholar in the Strome College of Business’ Department of Marketing, noted, "The academic and research trajectory of Old Dominion University over the past five years has generated extraordinary opportunities for faculty, researchers and students. The growth of the University's research enterprise and the transformational impact of the health sciences integration have strengthened our ability to pursue discovery, innovation and student success at the highest levels. I am honored to be a member of this community and thankful to President Hemphill for his dedication and leadership."

"Serving as President of Old Dominion University is the honor of my professional career," said President Hemphill. "The remarkable progress of the past five years belongs to our talented students, world-class faculty, dedicated staff, passionate alumni, generous donors and community partners. Together, we have built a foundation that positions Old Dominion University to lead in areas that matter most, from education and research to healthcare, workforce development and economic growth. I am deeply grateful to the Board of Visitors for their confidence and partnership, as well as their courage and pride, as we continue building an even brighter future for the Monarch Nation."

About President Hemphill

Brian O. Hemphill, Ph.D. serves as the ninth president of Old Dominion University, a top-tier R1 research institution and a national leader in access, innovation and workforce alignment. Since assuming the presidency in July 2021, Dr. Hemphill has led a comprehensive institutional transformation grounded in a forward-focused vision that positions Old Dominion University at the forefront of higher education’s evolution.

President Hemphill is an active national leader in higher education and serves on several prominent boards, including the Board of Directors for John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE: WLY), the Board of Managers for Preston Hollow Community Capital and the Board of Directors for Jefferson Science Associates. A published scholar and frequent national speaker, his scholarly work focuses on major issues, including campus safety, higher education finance and the evolving role of institutions in society.

Prior to joining Old Dominion University, Dr. Hemphill served as president of Radford University and West Virginia State University, where he led enrollment innovations, academic programs, infrastructure and philanthropic support. Across his distinguished career, he has consistently demonstrated a proven ability to lead complex institutions through transformation, while building strong partnerships with government, industry and community stakeholders.

President Hemphill holds a Ph.D. in Higher Education Administration and Policy Studies from the University of Iowa, a Master of Science in Journalism and Mass Communication from Iowa State University and a Bachelor of Arts in Organizational Communication from Saint Augustine’s University.

About Old Dominion University

Old Dominion University, located in Norfolk, is Virginia's forward-focused public doctoral research university with more than 23,500 students. A top R1 research institution offering rigorous academics, Old Dominion University is recognized nationally for academic excellence, social mobility and access. Military friendly and home to an energetic residential community and robust initiatives that currently contribute $3.8 billion annually to Virginia's economy, Old Dominion University is a leader in the Commonwealth. Macon & Joan Brock Virginia Health Sciences at Old Dominion University, founded July 1, 2024, represents the most comprehensive health sciences center in the Commonwealth of Virginia. At the forefront of digital innovation, Old Dominion University partnered with Google in October 2025 to launch MonarchSphere powered by Google Cloud, a first-of-its-kind AI incubator for higher education.