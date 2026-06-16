Appointment of New Board Member in Heimstaden Bostad AB

Heimstaden Bostad AB (publ) has held an Extraordinary General Meeting that resolved to appoint Manne Bergström, Legal Counsel at Alecta, as new member of the Board of Directors. Manne Bergström is replacing Klas Åkerbäck. The Board now consists of the following:

Wenche Nistad, Chairperson

Terje Valebjørg

Daniel Kristiansson

Manne Bergström

Rebecka Elkert

Ivar Tollefsen

John Giverholt

Fredrik Reinfeldt

Bente Landsnes

Contact

Frederik Stentoft Berling, Media Relations, +45 21 30 94 89, media@heimstaden.com



About

Heimstaden Bostad is a leading European residential real estate company with around 156,000 homes across nine countries with a property value of SEK 328 billion. We acquire, develop, and manage properties with an evergreen perspective. Guided by our Scandinavian heritage and values Dare, Care, and Share – our 1,800 colleagues fulfil our mission to enrich and simplify our customers’ lives through Friendly Homes. Read more at heimstadenbostad.com

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